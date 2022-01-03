PM Modi will visit Manipur, Tripura will inaugurate various projects on Tuesday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Manipur and Tripura on January 4 (Tuesday) to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 development projects in Manipur worth 4,800 crore. According to the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the foundation stone for five national highway projects that cost more than 1,700 crore will be laid by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Manipur. The construction of these highways, with a cumulative length of more than 110 kilometers, will be a major step in improving road connectivity in the region, added the PMO. PM Modi will also inaugurate the steel bridge built over the Barak River on the NH-37 at a cost of 75 crore. This bridge is built to improve seamless connectivity all year round to Silchar from Imphal. In addition, PM Modi will dedicate 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of 1,100 crore. The Thoubal Water Transmission System Multipurpose Project valued at 280 crore will be inaugurated by Modi with the aim of providing drinking water to Imphal. Health sector In the healthcare sector, PM Modi would lay the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art cancer hospital, worth 160 crore, in Imphal on the basis of a PPP (public-private partnership). To strengthen the infrastructure related to Covid-19, PM Modi also plans to build 200 Covid hospital beds in Kiyamgei, which has been set up at a cost of around 37 crore in collaboration with DRDO, the PMO said. The cornerstone of the Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) will be laid by PM Modi, as a measure to boost the IT sector in the state at a cost of 200 crore. In addition, the foundation stone for the construction of the Manipur Institute of Performing Arts in Gurgaon, Haryana, will be laid by PM Modi, which will cost over 240 crores. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Indian National Army complex in Moirang. To boost the hand-weaving industry, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Mega Handloom Cluster at Nongpok Kakching in Imphal and the Handicraft and Weaving Village in Moirang; these two projects are worth 36 crore. According to the PMO, in Tripura, Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal of Maharaja Bir Bikram airport costing 450 crore and spanning 30,000 square meters. Modi would also launch the Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and the Mission 100 project of Vidyajyoti schools.

