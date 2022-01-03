Trump “can never be near the Oval Office again”





Republican Representative Liz Cheney said on Sunday that Donald Trump should never be in power again. Cheney said his inaction during the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill last year was unacceptable. She said he had the power to end it, but failed to do so despite repeated calls from his allies to do so. Loading Something is loading.

Representative Liz Cheney burned former President Donald Trump to fire on Sunday, saying he had proven he could never be “anywhere near the Oval Office” again.

In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Cheney, a Republican representative from Wyoming, said Trump had the power to end the January 6 Capitol riot, but failed to do so despite repeated calls from his allies and family members.

“I think it’s also important for the American people to understand how dangerous Donald Trump was,” Cheney said in the interview. “We know he was sitting there in the dining room next to the Oval Office, members of his staff were begging him to go on TV to tell people to stop. We know Chief McCarthy was begging him to We know her family. We know her daughter, we have firsthand testimony that her daughter Ivanka has come in at least twice to ask her to stop this violence.

Cheney is on the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurgency.

“Any man who wouldn’t, any man who would provoke a violent assault on the Capitol to stop the county from electoral votes, any man who would watch TV while the police were beaten, as his supporters invaded the State Capitol- United, is clearly unfit for a future office, will never be able to be near the Oval Office again, ”Cheney continued.

This week (@ThisWeekABC) January 2, 2022

Rioters have been emboldened by Trump’s calls to protest the 2020 election results, despite Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. As members of Congress gathered inside the Capitol to certify the results and verify Biden’s presidency, Trump supporters attempted a coup and stormed the Capitol.

The Jan.6 select committee, made up of a group of Republican and Democratic representatives, issued subpoenas to collect documents and testimony as part of its investigation into the Capitol Riot.

So far, at least 727 people have been charged in connection with the riot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/cheney-says-trump-cannot-be-near-oval-office-again-2022-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos