Prime Minister Imran Khan launches Pak-China Business Investment Forum





Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the inaugural ceremony of the Pakistan China Business and Investment Forum. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Stressing the need for industrialization and increased exports, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that a country’s wealth creation was impossible without industrial development, while increased exports complemented these efforts .

The Prime Minister made the remarks during the launching ceremony of the Pakistan-Chinese Business and Investment Forum in Islamabad.

Speaking on this occasion, he regretted that during the 1960s, Pakistan was moving towards industrialization, but that a process of nationalization had slowed down the country’s progress.

Referring to China and Turkey, the Prime Minister observed that they have made progress in strengthening their industrial and export capacities.

Turkey overcame its trade deficit with an increase in exports which also increased its GDP, he added. In Pakistan, the emphasis on industrialization had never been a priority in the past, Prime Minister Imran said.

The establishment of the forum would improve the ease of doing business between Chinese and Pakistani companies, he added.

Speaking of his government’s achievements, the prime minister said they had provided incentives for the IT sector and within two years its exports had doubled.

He said the government has taken steps to stabilize the country’s economy, but sadly the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world.

Welcoming the efforts of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to contain the coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan has faced the coronavirus, while our neighboring countries, including India and Iran, have been hit hard by the pandemic.

He said The Economist magazine in its report ranked Pakistan as the first country that not only saved its people but also its economy from COVID-19.

It was the system of good governance that helped Pakistan emerge from the challenge, the prime minister said. He said he was convinced that in the second phase of CPEC, they should focus on agricultural productivity.

The prime minister said they should focus on the vertical development of mega-cities and learn and seek the expertise of China which saved its cultivable land through remarkable urban planning.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said the CPEC would be a game-changer for Pakistan, bringing unprecedented progress and prosperity to the country.

The Pak-China Business Investment Forum is formed in collaboration with the Pakistan Board of Investment (BOI) and the All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association with the aim of promoting Chinese business investment in Pakistan and enhancing business-to-business industrial cooperation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/922172-countrys-progress-linked-with-industrialization-exports-pm-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos