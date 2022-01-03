GOP representative says there is no other option at this time for Republicans who back Trump





Republican Representative Peter Meijer said former President Donald Trump remained relevant in the party because “there is no other option.” After the January 6 uprising, Republicans like Senator Lindsay Graham said, “Enough is enough. Trump teased a 2024 presidential bid but did not specify his future in the party. Loading Something is loading.

Michigan Representative Peter Meijer said on Sunday that the GOP had “no alternative” but to support former President Donald Trump.

Meijer made the remarks on NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd when asked why and how Trump maintained his grip on the party despite his overt condemnation by many Republicans after the Jan.6 uprising.

“There was no alternative. There was no other way. And given the way President Biden, when he was elected, you know, said he would be moderate. and seek bipartisan solutions. But then, and frankly, I blame the former president for that, after we lost both Senate seats in Georgia and the Senate shifted, it became an exercise in trying to ‘be an LBJ or FDR style presidency and embrace transformational change in the absence of any binding mandate from the American people to do so, ”Meijer said.

“So that gave the rallying signal. It created a very deep rift, and at the end of the day, there is no other option at the moment within the Republican Party, and that is a sad testament. “, added Meijer.

Todd pushed back when Meijer blamed Biden for the division, asking why it didn’t belong to Meijer himself, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell or Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “end their Trump habit” .

“If you have a party that dives into the depths and the other is just using that as an excuse to go further, to go more to the extreme, to move further away from any sort of government consensus, and to try to to implement whatever the most extreme constituency will they have is, this is a recipe for both sides to move further away from anything that looks like serving the American people as a whole, ”a Meijer replied.

Immediately after the attack on Capitol Hill, Republicans like McConnell and Senator Lindsay Graham distanced themselves from Trump. On the Senate floor after the attack, Graham said: “Enough is enough.”

Graham has since changed his tone, saying GOP leaders must have a relationship with the former president to be effective.

Trump teased during a 2024 presidential election but has yet to commit. He plans to deliver a speech on the anniversary of January 6 of this year from Mar-A-Lago.

