



Another December survey shows Republicans still say they want Donald Trump to run again in 2024, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described as a “distant second choice” in a side note.

A Reuters / Ipsos poll conducted from Dec.9 to 13 showed Trump to be the choice of 54% of the 1,592 Republicans polled, well ahead of DeSantis at 11%.

The other candidates were single digits. Former Vice President Mike Pence’s 8% was good for third place, with all other candidates below 5% in the survey.

Reuters did not survey an area without Trump in this survey, but the survey explored questions of DeSantis name recognition and its relative favor and disadvantage.

More than three in four respondents, 80% of whom were Republicans, had heard of DeSantis.

But he was overall underwater, with 55% of all respondents against him. 64% of all Freelancers view DeSantis unfavorably.

Given the “Governor of America” Imprimatur bestowed upon him by his supporters, one would expect Republicans to support him overwhelmingly. However, only 66% of GOP respondents viewed DeSantis positively, with 34% resenting the governor.

Meanwhile, 82% of Republican respondents viewed Trump favorably. Trump was only a point better than DeSantis with the independents, at 37%.

This poll reflects one of the widest gaps between DeSantis and Trump. Other recent polls have shown a more competitive landscape.

A December survey by Yahoo! and YouGov of 420 registered voters shows that among respondents earning at least $ 100,000 a year, DeSantis was the top choice over Trump.

DeSantis was also in first place in this poll among independent voters indicating a main preference, with 32% support compared to 30% for Trump.

Overall, Trump had 44% support, DeSantis 23% in Yahoo! survey.

Trump continues to say DeSantis would drop any plans to run for president because the governor knows he can’t win against him.

I think if I run he won’t, Trump told South Florida radio host Brian Mudd in November. If he wanted to run, that’s fine with me. I think we will gain a lot.

Trump had previously said he believed DeSantis would drop all races in 2024 if Trump entered. DeSantis was also shy when asked about 2024, calling the gossip about it nonsense.

