Journalist and ex-wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shot dead by strangers

Reham Khan, journalist and ex-wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, narrowly escaped a gun attack in Islamabad on Sunday evening after shots were fired at his car. In a series of late-night tweets, Reham criticized Imran Khan over the country’s law and order and asked him if this was “Imran Khan’s New Pakistan”.

She wrote that she had just “changed” vehicles and that her secretary and driver were in the car when the shots were fired. The attack took place as Reham was returning from a wedding of one of his relatives.

Unexpected attack

YouTube screenshot of Reham Khan

On Sunday evening, as Reham returned from the wedding of one of his nephews, his car was attacked, with unidentified gunmen firing several shots at his car. Moments later, Reham took to Twitter to explain the whole incident and criticized Imran Khan.

She wrote that she had just changed vehicles and that her secretary and her driver were inside the car. “On the way home from my nephew’s wedding, my car has just been shot and two men on a motorcycle vehicle held in hand at gunpoint!” I had just changed vehicles. My PS and my driver were in the car. Is this Imran Khan’s new Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs and greedy !! “she tweeted.

However, she didn’t stop there. She criticized her ex-husband and Prime Minister Imran Khan and held the government responsible for the incident. Reham, in several updates on her Twitter account, complained that she and her staff had to wait hours to get a registered FIR.

Imran Khan Reuters

“It’s 9am. My PS [personal secretary] and the team did not sleep a minute and the FIR was still not registered at the Shams Colony Police Station in Islamabad. [The] the investigation is ongoing, “she tweeted on Monday morning.

Pakistan in turmoil

Reham is known to be a vocal journalist who never misses the opportunity to criticize the Pakistani government. This time she was furious with both Imran Khan and his administration.

Imran and Reham Khan capture YouTube

“I choose to live and die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it is a loosely targeted attack or simply the state of lawlessness on the Twin Cities Main Road … this so-called government should be held accountable! my homeland, I can take a bullet! She wrote.

On Monday morning local time, Reham shared a copy of his complaint filed at the police station. According to the complaint, Reham’s car was on the Rawalpindi-Islamabad highway near the IJP road when she and her team were attacked by two gunmen. The suspects were between 25 and 30 years old.

Three articles of the Pakistani Penal Code have been included in the FIR, namely Article 506 II (punishment for criminal intimidation), Article 341 (punishment for undue obstruction) and Article 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offenses )

