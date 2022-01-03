Boris Johnson doesn’t care about Northern Ireland peace deal, negotiator says





Boris Johnson doesn’t seem to care about the Northern Ireland peace deal and puts it at risk with his Brexit stance, one of his architects has said. Jonathan Powell, Tony Blairs’ chief negotiator, has denounced the Prime Minister and David Frost, his former Brexit minister, who resigned last month for sacrificing all the work needed to reach the Good Friday deal. The former Aid No 10 warned that Northern Ireland’s decentralized government could collapse due to the turmoil, saying: You have to face the fact that Brexit requires someone to be hurt . And he said The Guardian: What worries me is the occasional political vandalism. They really don’t seem to care. I mean, the damage they do to very fragile political settlements in Northern Ireland, taking a stand on things like the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which don’t matter to the voters of Ireland North. They may be important to Boris Johnson and some supporters [in the government] and the ideological basis. But is it really worth sacrificing all the work that the previous generation of politicians put into the Northern Ireland peace process on the ideological altar of the ECJ? The criticism comes after Lord Frost made the withdrawal of EU judges from the power to oversee the Northern Ireland Protocol a red line in continuing negotiations, although he was later forced to relax that position . He and Mr Johnson have also repeatedly threatened to trigger Article 16 of the protocol, due to Unionists’ anger over the trade barrier created in the Irish Sea, but they failed to do so. Mr Powell has also sounded the alarm over a future Irish reunification poll which, under the terms of the Good Friday deal, will take place if there is clear support. Imagine if you have a border poll on a united Ireland and 48% to stay in the UK, kind of like the Brexit referendum, he said. People don’t want to tackle this problem. I understand. But it’s the fear of it that’s causing the problem. Mr Powell said he did not expect a return to the unrest of the pre-Accord era of Good Friday, but warned Brexit created a permanent division in Northern Ireland. On Sunday, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party said the government must make progress on overhauling the protocol by the end of this month. January is going to be an absolutely crucial month, said Jeffrey Donaldson, insisting that Article 16 should be triggered if the deadline is not met. If we do not achieve rapid and decisive progress, and either side opposes it, this will have major implications for the stability of political institutions in Northern Ireland.

