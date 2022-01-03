Jason Aldean rings in 2022 with Donald Trump: “This man is incredible”





Country singer Jason Aldean, 44, spent the New Year golfing with former President Donald Trump. (Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Country singer Jason Aldean can certainly say he sounded in 2022 in a memorable way: by getting golf tips from former President Donald Trump.

Aldean, 44, took to Instagram to share details of his vacation, which he called “the best ever.” Photographed smiling on the golf course for the camera next to Trump, Aldean called the former POTUS a “goat,” meaning “the greatest of all time.”

“This man is amazing and I wish you could all see what he is doing behind the scenes,” wrote Aldean, adding the hashtag #ClassAct. Dressed in gray shorts and a turquoise shirt, Aldean stood next to a smiling Trump, who wore his bright red “Make America Great Again” hat, his hand folded in a “thumbs-up” pose.

The final piece in the series was a video of Aldean receiving golf tips from Trump himself.

“Perfect, you’re so good,” Trump can be heard advising Aldean as they spent time on the green.

Another photo showed Trump, Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean partying in formal dress. The post received a wave of support from friends and fans alike, including Brittany, who said her mates were “the cutest guys ever.”

Video: Jason Aldean performs at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

The singer’s wife has expressed her political views on social media. In October, Brittany said she and her husband were “arrested several times a day” by people expressing their thanks for the couple’s willingness to share their position.

“We stop several times a day to thank people for speaking out. YOU CAN TOO SO. We need you more than ever … You will actually be surprised at the support you will receive. As for the enemies .. .. Screw ’em. They’re why we’re where we are. REMEMBER with every comment that passes, “Brittany shared in an Instagram post, which showed the social media influencer alongside of her husband and her two children.

Aldean echoed his wife’s sentiments, writing “I love this girl and couldn’t agree more.”

Brittany continued in the caption of the post, sharing that as a mother she wants her children to be raised in “a loving and safe place where they have the capacity to be the best version of themselves.”

“The burden of the world we live in today can be difficult for any parent. Terrible, in fact,” she wrote. “I am currently praying for our children, our military, the hospitalized, the border workers, the impressionable young people, those who advocate change for the right to simply make their own medical choices.”

Brittany received a lot of criticism in September when she expressed her political beliefs by dressing the couple’s young children in anti-Biden clothing. The kids smiled for the camera while wearing matching shirts with the phrase “Hidin ‘from Biden” engraved on them, while Brittany wore a T-shirt that read “Anti Biden Social Club,” a variation of the popular Anti Social brand. Social Club.

In response to the outfit controversy, Aldean defended his wife, sharing in an article on his own page that he “will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and my country. That is the most. great country of the world and I want it to be so. “

