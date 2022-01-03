Trump plan for Jan.6 press conference criticized by Republicans, ex-aide





Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference to mark the anniversary of the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, but the prospect has drawn criticism from his fellow Republicans and a former United Nations aide. White House who think he should avoid making controversial remarks.

Last week Trump said he would speak on the anniversary of the riot and reiterate his claims that the 2020 election was stolen due to widespread voter fraud.

“Why isn’t the unselected committee of highly partisan political hackers investigating the CAUSE of the January 6 protest, which was the 2020 rigged presidential election?” Trump said in a Dec. 21 statement. “I will have a press conference on January 6 in Mar-a-Lago to discuss all these points, and more. Until then, remember, the insurgency took place on November 3, it was the completely unarmed demonstration of the rigged election that took place on January 6. “

In response, GOP Representative Liz Cheney, who is deputy chair of the House committee investigating the insurgency, said on Sunday that Trump’s planned remarks were “of great concern.”

“I think this is indeed very concerning, given what we know happened before the 6th and what the committee is finding out about the events of that day. But I think it’s not surprising.” , said the Wyoming lawmaker. said on CBS News’s Face the Nation.

“He knows that these allegations have caused violence,” she added. “And we have now seen people who were in the Capitol, people who were arrested because of their activities that day, they themselves told us in court files, they told us about them. social networks, we saw on videos – that they were here because Donald Trump told them to be here. “

Alyssa Farah, who worked as the director of strategic communications for the Trump administrator, told CNN on Friday that it would be “wise” if the former president avoided making a controversial statement on January 6.

“The former president also announced that he would hold a press conference that day, which I think if there is anything to prove that he is still receiving terrible advice from those around him. It would someday be wise for him to remain silent, to let those who were victimized on Capitol Hill speak about this very important and solemn day. “

Farah added that if Trump ends up giving a speech in which he continues to promote allegations of a rigged election, “it will put Republicans on Capitol Hill in a very, very tight position.”

Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on the anniversary of the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, drawing criticism from fellow Republicans who think he should avoid making controversial remarks. Here, Trump is seen at the “Stop The Steal” rally ahead of the violent January 6, 2021 attack in Washington, DC Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Douglas MacKinnon, a political consultant who worked under Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, wrote in an editorial that Trump’s press conference was not only “inaudible” but “really cruel,” noting those who did. been victims of violence that day.

Mere decency would suggest he picks another day. But Trump probably picked that day precisely because he wants to rip the scab from the wound to ignite his base and fuel the hate machine in the process. Unfortunately, he will succeed. probably both count, ”MacKinnon wrote in the op-ed published Saturday in The Hill.

This week will mark the first anniversary of the riot, in which pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to prevent President Joe Biden’s electoral certification. Trump has repeatedly denied his role in the incident, saying a speech he gave just before the attack was “extremely soothing” even though he urged his supporters to “fight like hell” .

The former president was impeached by the House of Representatives for the second time following the attack and has since been the subject of the House committee’s ongoing investigation.

