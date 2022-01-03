India Doesn’t Matter to China Beyond Provocations, Only the United States Does | OPINION

However, at present, China remains one of the fastest growing economies in the world with a GDP expected to reach 8.1% in 2021, but that could slow to 5.1% in 2022. Problems were rife in 2021, power shortages hit the country, along with shutdowns related to COVID and supply chain disruptions. The real estate sector which contributes 20 percent of Chinese GDP remains in crisis and then, of course, there is the crackdown.

The Chinese, as is known, view their worldview on the basis of hierarchy. The United States is number one here, and in some ways no one else matters. It becomes clear when you read the long New Years message from Wang Yi, the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs. In the present hierarchy of things, questions relating to Russia occupied the first place.

Wang’s tone towards the United States was both combative and defensive. As for the EU, Wang continued to portray their relations in a positive light, although the EU is now much more skeptical of the Chinese project.

At the bottom of the list were neighbors starting with ASEAN, followed by Central Asia and Japan. And then came India with which Wang claimed China had effectively managed and controlled friction in some border areas.

New Delhi hasn’t said much about it, but the candy swap at several locations along the ALC on New Years Day and the booming Sino-Indian trade in 2021 tell its own story. Just like the PLA Galwan ceremony. The Chinese once recognized that this was contested, they are now claiming sovereignty over the region and backing it up with a new national law. So managing and controlling friction can be fine, but it doesn’t seem like we’re too close to resolving it for good.