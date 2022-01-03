“Prime Minister Modi’s qualities are a concern”: Congress on Satya Pal Malik’s video





The Congress party reacted to a video of Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik making the rounds on social media. Quoting the video clip in which the governor is seen supposedly calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an arrogant man, Congress said this was “a cause for concern in a democracy.” In the now viral social media video, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik talks about meeting Prime Minister Modi over the farmers’ protests. Congress also tweeted the video in which Satya Pal Malik is unflattering about Prime Minister and Home Secretary Amit Shah. …… ” , pic.twitter.com/HGxzKfYsme Congress (@INCIndia) January 3, 2022 READ ALSO | Curious case of Governor Satya Pal Malik’s explosions against the BJP and the Modi government Satya Pal Malik has been an outspoken man and has recently launched an offensive against the Prime Minister. Satya Pal Malik was governor of Jammu and Kashmir when the state was divided and ceased to be a full state. Satya Pal Malik was sent to Goa as governor and then moved to Meghalaya. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the video saying: This man was their ax man in J&K, now he is biting that hand that has him fed. The folks at J&K can attest to Mr. Malik’s lack of confidence. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticized Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Modi got angry when he met Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik as Malik spoke of the deaths of more than 500 farmers due to agricultural laws. This proves that the Prime Minister does not want not hear the truth even from a governor, let alone the public. He just wants praise, “Owaisi said. In November, Satya Pal Malik offered to step down as governor of Meghalaya during the farmers’ protest. He said Delhi rulers offered condolences even when a dog died, but “didn’t care” about the deaths of the farmers. READ ALSO | Ready to step down as governor of Meghalaya to support farmer agitation, says Satyapal Malik He had said that two or three rulers in Delhi had appointed him governor. The day they tell me they have a problem and ask me to stop, I won’t take a minute, he said. In March of this year, Satya Pal Malik organized a rally in Baghpat in his home state Uttar Pradesh to express his strong opposition to the way the Modi government handled the farmers’ protest against the three projects of Agriculture law passed by Parliament in 2020. In October, he told India Today TV that corruption was the norm in Goa’s BJP government when he was governor. Satya Pal Malik also alleged that he was transferred from Jammu and Kashmir when Section 370 was repealed because he refused to erase some records he considered corrupted. He is the only governor appointed by the Modi government to have formally opposed the policies of the Center and to target the ruling party, the BJP, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

