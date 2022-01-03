Globe Editorial: With Donald Trump in Hiding, Is the United States Walking Towards Calamity?





Protesters at the Michigan State Capitol call for a “forensic audit” of the 2020 presidential election during a protest on October 12, 2021.JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP / Getty Images

In 2021, the world had no shortage of bad actors.

As Christmas approached, Russian President Vladimir Putin had amassed around 100,000 troops, 1,300 tanks and 1,800 pieces of artillery on the Ukrainian border, and demanded that the West comply with its terms.

Throughout the fall, even as it dismantled the last of a country, two systems in Hong Kong, Beijing stepped up its rhetoric to bring Taiwan under its control. China carried out threatening military operations, sending so many fighter jets and bombers towards Taiwan in October and November that the country had to deploy its defense forces each time.

The saber rattle has further disturbed a world already uneasy with a pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation. At the end of the year, the prospect that China or Russia would redraw the map, by force of arms, hung over the planet.

However, the likelihood of either country doing so remains low. An invasion of Taiwan or the Ukraine would lead to strong retaliatory measures, especially from the United States.

Most likely, the posture of Mr. Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, had two objectives: to cement their leadership by appealing to the nationalism of their country; and to test the resolve of the United States and its allies. Push and see what happens.

This is why the most dangerous force in the world by 2022 may not be in Beijing or Moscow, but in the United States. Its name is Trumpism.

Last year offered Donald Trump some sort of respite. Following his defeat in the 2020 election and his retreat into private life following the Capitol Hill uprising on January 6, the world has taken a break from his constant presence. His late-night tweets ended after Twitter banned him. His appearances on Fox News were rare.

His lowered profile and the return to some sort of adult normalcy in the form of President Joe Biden and his administration have made many people forget how much Mr. Trump has broken norms and conventions and undermined American alliances, in particular. during his four years in office.

He upset his NATO allies by threatening to withdraw from the alliance and seemed oddly determined to protect Mr Putin from accusations that Moscow and his proxies interfered in the 2016 US election. He was a naked merchant in the office. He tried to make the Ministry of Justice his political servant. He forced the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement on unfounded grounds and imposed unjustified tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Throughout it all, he lied, attacked the media in a plot against him, called people stupid names, and did everything he could to downgrade the post he held.

But his most dangerous move has been to maintain throughout the past year that he had won the 2020 election and was only removed from office by fraud. He targeted the entire American constitutional order, rejecting its limits and legitimacy. His attempts to overturn the election led to the Capitol Hill riot, and millions of Americans still believe his ludicrous claims.

He was so effective in spreading the big lie that three retired U.S. generals wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post in December warning that if Mr. Trump or someone he supports loses the 2024 election, the insurgent forces within the US military could stage a coup.

At the same time, Mr. Trump’s Republican allies have replaced election officials in key states with loyalists who may refuse to accept any 2024 election results that are not in Mr. Trump’s favor. And in addition to the usual gerrymandering, Republicans have also passed state and local laws aimed at suppressing the vote of other parties, where possible.

If Republicans emerge from the 2022 midterm elections with control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, the former is possible, the latter is almost certain the result will be two years of deadlock and dissatisfaction. voters. This would prepare Mr. Trump well for the 2024 election; if he wins, the world will return to a more intense version of the instability that marked his first term.

And if it loses and plunges the United States into a long period of turmoil, the resulting disarray could open the door for China and Russia to be even more aggressive.

America is sleepwalking toward calamity, a calamity that could take the rest of the world with it.

