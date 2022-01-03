Politics
Boris Johnson faces DUP demand to set deadline for Northern Ireland protocol deal with EU
Boris Johnson faces DUP demand to set deadline for Northern Ireland protocol agreement with EU or risk ‘major implications’ for power-sharing in Northern Ireland
- DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson asks Liz Truss to set a ‘clear date’ for the end of talks with the EU
- Warned that if the talks dragged on there would be “major implications for Stormont
- May NI elections could see Sinn Fein become the largest party in the assembly
Boris Johnson has had a New Year’s Brexit headache as trade unionists threaten to bring down Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government unless it gets tougher on the EU on trade rules.
DUP chief Jeffrey Donaldson demanded Foreign Minister Liz Truss set a “clear date” for the end of talks with Brussels over Northern Ireland, with or without a deal.
He warned that if the talks dragged on, there would be “major implications for Stormont.”
His warning comes ahead of Northern Ireland’s assembly elections in May, in which die-hard trade unionists could be replaced as the biggest party by nationalists Sinn Fein.
Days after EU chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic claimed that “London had severed much of trust” with Europe over the protocol, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told The Telegraph: “We have need a clear date now, we need a clear timeline in which there is an expectation of real progress or the government to take action.
“It is essential that Liz Truss moves this process forward quickly and that we achieve real and meaningful progress on a range of issues, including the removal of controls on the movement of goods within the UK’s internal market.”
Sir Jeffrey did not specify a reasonable time frame for Ms Truss to progress at the Telegraph’s request, but said: “January is going to be an absolutely crucial month.”
“If we do not get swift and decisive progress, and one side or the other kicks the box, this will have major implications for the stability of political institutions in Northern Ireland,” added Sir Jeffrey.
Ms Truss has taken over responsibility for post-Brexit talks with the EU following Lord Frost’s dramatic resignation before Christmas due to Covid restrictions.
This is an addition to her role as Foreign Secretary and Minister for Women and Equality.
The government has already delayed new checks on goods transported from the island of Ireland to Britain which were due to come into effect on January 1.
Controls on incoming goods from the European Union – mainly covering food and agricultural products – align post-Brexit customs deals with the bloc with those from the rest of the world.
The government is seeking major changes to the protocol, arguing that the required controls are hurting businesses and fueling community tensions.
Britain left the EU’s single market in early 2021, but has delayed the implementation of some post-Brexit import controls three times.
European Commission Vice-President Sefcovic told German news site Der Spiegel on Thursday that problems with the protocol – a way to keep a fluid land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit – meant that the UK had “broken international law” in trying to get around the arrangement.
Mr Sefcovic told Der Spiegel he was ‘pragmatic’ about Ms Truss taking responsibility in post-Brexit negotiations with the EU, after Brexit Minister Lord Frost resigned last month .
But he warned that if Ms Truss were to trigger Article 16, a move that would effectively unilaterally suspend the UK-EU treaty, it would jeopardize “the foundation of the whole deal” reached. between the two parties.
Ms Truss said she remains ready to invoke Article 16 if the issues are not resolved.
