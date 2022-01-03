China’s main economic problems in 2022 – The Diplomat

Advertising

The Chinese economy has faced major disruptions until 2021 due to the ongoing China-US trade war, COVID-19 restrictions and power shortages. While the economy may continue to suffer from the ongoing trade war and possible outbreaks of COVID-19, new issues are expected to emerge to the forefront of economic issues in 2022. These include tackling the downturn in the economy. real estate and inflation, as well as creating prosperity. However, the risks are expected to be tightly controlled due to the upcoming 20th Party Congress in the second half of the year, when Xi Jinping is widely expected to clinch a third term.

The ongoing real estate slowdown

Chinese real estate developers suffered until 2021 due to increased financial restrictions, which led some developers, notably Evergrande, to default on some debt repayments. Growth in commercial sales and real estate investments has slowed. The indebtedness of real estate developers will continue to constitute an obstacle to achieving the financial health of this sector.

The economic working meeting highlighted the need to promote the construction of affordable housing and adjust the commercial housing market to better meet the housing needs of buyers. This industry represents a key investment channel for consumers, and falling house prices are quickly supported by local government policies. At the same time, consumers often face difficulties in purchasing new homes due to the higher prices, which the government is trying to remedy by encouraging construction of affordable housing.

The question surrounding China’s real estate slowdown is to what extent defaults will impact the rest of the financial sector as well as domestic investors. The government has indicated that it is prepared to ease financial conditions to some extent in order to reduce the fallout; in december, the central bank lowered the prime lending rate and the reserve requirement ratio in order to increase bank lending to creditworthy customers. Meanwhile, it seems unlikely that the government will directly bail out indebted developers, choosing to use monetary tools to ease the accompanying credit crunch. The government has also encouraged banks to help healthy developers acquire projects from struggling developers.

Inflation

Producer price inflation caused prices to rise in 2021 without significantly impacting consumer price inflation. This was due to high commodity prices and transport bottlenecks, combined with labor and energy shortages. Supply chain disruptions are expected to continue somewhat into 2022, easing by the second half of the year as disruptions due to COVID-19 and increased demand stabilize. In addition, power shortages in China due to emission restrictions will be reset in 2022, and production plans will likely be adjusted.

Producers began to pass the increased costs on to consumers, resulting in a slight increase in consumer price inflation. Rising food prices also led to an increase in the CPI. Rising demand ahead of the Chinese New Year is expected to cause the CPI to rise to some extent in January. In addition, inflation in the United States and the European Union is likely to be passed on to China through higher import prices. Therefore, although the CPI remains well below the PPI, the CPI is expected to increase in 2022.

Common prosperity

Xi Jinping continued to stress the importance of common prosperity, which involves cultivating quality and more equal economic development. Along with this, China ushered in a series of regulations in 2021, some of which clamped down on monopoly companies and their anti-consumer practices. Already, the campaign has prompted wealthy individuals and businesses to donate to charity in a bid to reduce economic inequality ahead of new government regulations.

The pursuit of common prosperity will continue to gain in force until 2022, although how it translates into specific policies remains somewhat unpredictable. More regulations aimed at controlling excessive and unfair economic gains and policies aimed at reducing inequalities may come into force.

Slower growth

The Chinese government has prioritized economic stability for 2022. Han Wenxiu, deputy director of the Office of the Central Finance and Economy Committee, declared after the Central Economic Work Conference that officials should be careful in introducing policies that have an economic tightening effect.

The World Bank has set China’s growth forecast for 2022 at 5.1 percent, a much slower rate of growth than China’s average in previous decades. China is expected to support its GDP by investing in fixed assets again. Investments in infrastructure will constitute a large part of this. The country is likely to issue more special bonds in order to partially fund budget spending.

The Beijing Winter Olympics in February will also stimulate the economy to some extent. New technological industries such as new energy vehicles and industrial robots will continue to be a source of economic growth. Technologies that help China move closer to carbon neutrality will also support growth. Even so, the Chinese economy will continue to face headwinds as it battles a declining real estate sector and inflation, coupled with geopolitical forces such as the Sino-US trade war and technological tensions.