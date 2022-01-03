‘I don’t consider him president,’ Trump Backer says of Biden – Channels Television





US President Joe Biden addresses a press conference during the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Jim Wood has given it a lot of thought and he just doesn’t believe Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

“I don’t consider him the President of the United States,” the retired US Air Force veteran told AFP in his New Hampshire home surrounded by oak and birch trees and houses with signs “TRUMP”.

“I don’t believe he got elected,” said Wood, 62, a staunch Republican who joined thousands of other Donald Trump supporters in marching on the United States Capitol a year ago.

Voting machines that didn’t count the votes, fraudulent mail-in ballots, “ghost” voters are among what he cites as evidence that the White House race was “stolen” from Trump.

“I had seen the election results and thought things didn’t look so good,” said Wood, a gray-haired man with a piercing gaze who has spent years repairing B-52 bombers as a Air Force mechanic.

Although no credible evidence of 2020 electoral fraud emerged, Wood insisted she was “suppressed by the mainstream media.”

He said he no longer watched the news on television except for the weather “and I hardly believe it anymore”.

When Trump called on his supporters to rally in Washington on January 6, the day Congress was to certify Biden’s victory, Wood answered the call.

“It was just amazing,” he said.

“Get more involved”

Wood said he was not one of the hundreds of Trump supporters who entered the Capitol building himself and he condemned the violence that marked the day.

He said he had returned from Washington with a new goal.

“I came home and promised myself to get more involved,” he said.

Several months later, Wood discovered a Facebook group that claims to “protect” elections in his home state and sheds light on alleged fraud in the 2020 vote.

Using a mobile app, members of the New Hampshire Voter Integrity Group knock on the doors of residents of the northern border state of Canada to ask questions about reports of electoral fraud.

“We’re around 5,200 now,” said Wood. “I’m just another little cog in the wheel.”

The 2020 election fraud allegations have been dismissed by courts and state officials, but polls have found up to two-thirds of Republicans believe the election was “stolen” from Trump.

Marylyn Todd, an accountant who runs the New Hampshire Voter Integrity Group and describes herself as an “independent,” said the organization was determined to find the “truth.”

Similar initiatives are underway in other states – Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Utah – and have received support from Trump.

‘Do what I need to do’

Wood also has an eye on the 2022 midterm elections and spends his time replacing candidates who he says “do not respect the Constitution.”

“We have a bunch of people running for everything now between school boards and stuff like that,” he said. “It actually settles down to the lower levels and progresses from there. “

“We are actually going to support the candidates now to replace the people in place,” he said. “We are going to support them financially and practically by going out on the streets and actively campaigning for them.”

Wood said he was proud of his fellow citizens who responded to the January 6 “revival”.

He said he was ready that day in Washington to “ultimately sacrifice myself to safeguard my rights.”

And it remains so a year later.

“I will do what I have to do,” he said.

