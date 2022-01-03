Inflation in Turkey climbs to 36%, setting new record for Erdogan era





By Gul Tuysuz, CNN Turkey’s annual inflation rate peaked in 19 years as currency collapse drives up the cost of imports. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, consumer prices climbed 36% in December compared to the same month a year earlier. Prices are now increasing at their fastest pace since September 2002. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party came to power later that year. The price increase was led by the cost of transportation which climbed nearly 54% year over year and food and beverage prices soared 43.8%. Prices for household equipment and hotels are also up more than 40% from a year ago. The currency of Turkey lost more than 40% against the US dollar last year, a collapse fueled by Erdogan’s insistence that the country’s central bank pursue a very unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates, rather than increase them in the face of rapidly rising prices. Erdogan blamed Turkey’s economic hardship on foreign intervention and said he was leading a struggle for greater financial independence for the country. Soaring prices and falling currency have already forced the Turkish government to take extraordinary measures in an attempt to protect workers and savers. Last month, Erdogan announced an almost 50% increase in the country’s minimum wage and a plan for a new type of Turkish Lira deposit account that would protect savers from devaluation. Erdogan also urged businesses and individuals to defend the reading. “As long as we don’t take our own money as a benchmark, we are doomed to sink. The Turkish lira, our money, that is what we will continue with. Not with foreign currency, ”Erdogan said Friday in a speech to a trade association in Istanbul. “We have been working for some time now to get the Turkish economy out of the spiral of high interest rates, high inflation, and put it on the path to growth through investment, jobs, production, export and current account surplus, ”he said. added. Turkey’s central bank cut interest rates for a fourth consecutive month in December. Central banks typically raise interest rates when inflation spikes to keep the economy from overheating. Chris Liakos in Athens contributed to this article. The-CNN-Wire

