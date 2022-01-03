Liz Cheney says GOP must be loyal to Trump or the Constitution, but “cannot be both”





GOP Representative Liz Cheney said on Sunday that the Republican Party had to choose between being loyal to the Constitution or to former President Donald Trump.

The Wyoming lawmaker has become one of Trump’s main critics following the January 6 riot. She was one of 10 Republican members of the House of Representatives who voted to impeach the former president and condemned members of her own party who embraced the baseless claim that Trump lost the 2020 election due to ‘electoral fraud.

During an appearance on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday morning, host Margaret Brennan asked Cheney if she thought the Republicans would maintain the select committee investigating the January 6 riot if they returned to the House in mid -journey.

Many Republicans have opposed the committee, on which Cheney sits. Former Trump administration officials, including Steve Bannon, have defied his subpoenas, and some have speculated they could stall until mid-point.

Cheney said Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy “said various things” about the future of the committee before launching into criticism of members of her own party whom she accused of “trying to obstruct activities. of this committee “.

“I think the country needs a strong Republican Party to move forward, but our party has to choose,” she said. “We can either be loyal to Donald Trump or be loyal to the Constitution, but we can’t be both. “

Representative Liz Cheney said on Sunday that the GOP can be loyal to Donald Trump or the Constitution, but not both. Above, the Wyoming Republican speaks at the U.S. Capitol on May 12, 2021. MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

She urged Republicans to “be based on loyalty to the Constitution” while expressing optimism that the committee would successfully investigate the riot.

“But we will not be discouraged. At the end of the day, facts matter and truth matters,” she said.

She went on to criticize Trump for continuing to “try to undermine our belief in our democratic process, by trying to undermine the rule of law, by trying to find local officials who will help him do it.”

His comments come as the first anniversary of the violent Capitol riot approaches.

On January 6, a crowd of Trump supporters – convinced the election had been stolen – stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress attempted to certify the election results. They brutally attacked the police, ransacked the House floor and left some members of Congress worried about their lives.

Cheney has long criticized Republican attempts to pretend the election was stolen and downplay the riot. She pleaded for Republicans to quit Trump. In November, she called Republican leaders who continue to kiss her “willing hostages.”

