Reham Khan claims his car was hit and pulled over at gunpoint





Screenshot of journalist and ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan via YouTube Journalist and ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan criticizes the government in office as she recounts “the attack” in a Tweet. state of anarchy. Reham’s personal secretary files a complaint with the Shams Colony Police Station.

ISLAMABAD: Anglo-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan claimed on Monday that unknown assailants opened fire on her car, while she was also arrested at gunpoint, the Daily Jang reported on Monday.

Speaking to Twitter, the reporter recounted the incident, saying two gunmen on motorcycles shot at her car as she was driving home to Islamabad after attending her nephew’s wedding.

She also claimed that armed men tried to stop her car at gunpoint.

Reham, who is the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, criticized the government of the day, saying the “so-called government should be held responsible for the cowardly attack” on his car.

“I choose to live and die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it’s a loosely targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the Twin Cities Main Road, this so-called government should be held accountable! For my homeland, I can take a bullet! “

She added: “This is Imran Khan’s new Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs and greedy!”

Meanwhile, Reham’s personal secretary Bilal Azmat lodged a complaint with the Shams settlement police station, however, a first official information report (FIR) has yet to be recorded.

The complainant alleged that two men, aged 25 to 30, driving a motorbike, attempted to stop Reham’s car and get her out of the vehicle on her way to Islamabad from Rawalpindi.

In another Tweet, Reham shared a photo of the complaint and said she was waiting for FIR registration.

Reham is a former TV presenter who married Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2014, but they decided to file for divorce the following year. Since then, the 48-year-old journalist has been a vocal critic of the PTI-led government.

