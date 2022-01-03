Jan Ethes’ latest move makes President Joko Widodo and Warganet anxious





JAKARTA – For a long time without a meeting with President Joko Widodo, Jan Ethes has once again thrilled Internet users. On New Year’s holidays, Griban Rakabuming Raka’s first son spent early 2022 with his grandfather in Bogor, West Java. From a video uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube on Sunday, January 2, Jokowi invited Janethes and Sedah Mirah to visit the Presidential Palace complex in Bogor. They also welcome visitors to the Bogor Botanical Gardens, separated by a large pond. Jokowi also invited Jan Ethes to feed the deer at Bogor Palace. After that, he and Jan Ethes spent time cycling together at Bogor Palace. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s first grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra, showed his ability to memorize the names of world leaders. From the first President of the Republic of Indonesia to the President of China. Initially, Jan Ethes was asked for the name of the Commander-in-Chief of the Indonesian Armed Forces. He also answered correctly. “Commander TNI, you know that?” Asked the cameraman. “Pak Dirman (General Sudirman),” said Jan Ethes. He smiles when he manages to answer the questions. Jokowi, who was next to Jan Ethes, looked serious when he saw his grandson answer the question. In the video, Jan Ethes, who was accompanied by President Jokowi, was also asked by the cameraman about the names of world leaders. “Ethes, I want to ask you something. Ethes, the first president of the Republic of Indonesia, what’s his name? Asked the cameraman. “Bung Karno,” replied Jan Ethes. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt=""/></a> After that, the maid also asked for the names of the President of the United States, the President of Russia and the President of China. Surprisingly, Jan Ethes immediately answered the question without hesitation. “President of America? Asked the cameraman. “Joe Biden,” said Jan Ethes. “President of Russia? Asked the cameraman. “Putin,” replied Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s eldest son. “Who is the president of China? Asked the cameraman. “Xi Jinping”, Kata Jan Ethes. “What about the Indian Prime Minister? »Said the cameraman to Jan Ethes. “Narendra Modi”, answered Jan Ethes without hesitation. Then President Joko Widodo and Jan Ethes continued their activities by cycling to the Palace complex. Warganet was also happy to see the behavior of Jan Ethes. “I saw Mr. Jokowi playing with his grandchildren, I was also happy. I hope the family of President Joko Widodo and the Vice President receive the health of Allah,” wrote one Internet user in the comments column.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/lifestyle/120067/aksi-terbaru-jan-ethes-bikin-gemas-presiden-joko-widodo-dan-warganet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos