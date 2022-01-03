Turkey: Inflation peaks at 36% since Erdogan era | News | DW





Turkey saw consumer prices jump 13.6% in a single month, from November to December of last year, official statistics showed on Monday. This means that inflation has reached 36.08% in the past year, the highest annual jump since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took office in 2003. Authorities have also said that food prices food products had increased by 43.8% in 2021. Erdogan was holding a meeting with cabinet ministers to discuss the issue on Monday. At the start of 2021, one US dollar could buy 7.4 Turkish liras. The Turkish currency has since depreciated to a record low of 18.4 lira at $ 1 last week. However, he has since partially rallied because of a new government program that guarantees the state to compensate for the losses of people saving in lire. On Monday, the Turkish currency was trading at around 13.2 lira to $ 1. What is behind the high inflation in Turkey? Many accuse the president of soaring prices. Turkey has struggled to sustain the value of the lire for several years. However, the crisis has worsened since September, when Erdogan pushed the central bank to start lowering interest rates. Usually, central banks respond to inflation by raising interest rates. According to economic theory, higher interest rates make people save money in national currency because the returns are higher. This causes the economy to slow down as less lire are available to borrow, but also increases the value of the national currency. However, Erdogan rejected this notion, saying that interest rate hikes were “the mother and father of all evils.” He insists that keeping interest rates low is necessary to stimulate the economy. The conservative politician also pointed to Islamic rules against usury to justify his opposition to tax hikes. On Monday, Erdogan reaffirmed his stance of sticking to low interest rates and accused “the elites” of profiting from “unearned interest income”. What this could mean for the 2023 elections in Turkey The government has also sparked criticism by announcing large price hikes for electricity, gas and gasoline early in the new year, as well as increasing other costs such as bridge tolls. Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu mocked Erdogan’s “economic genius” on Twitter, accusing him of ruining everything he touched. Erdogan’s critics have also questioned the official data, with the Independent Inflation Research Group claiming that the real numbers were much worse and that annual inflation was in fact 83%. Erdogan faces an increasingly difficult path to re-election in 2023, with the latest opinion polls predicting he would lose in the second round to most of the main rivals. dj / rt (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

