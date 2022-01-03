How Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenges colonialist elitism on the 75th anniversary of independence

The decolonization agenda remains a huge challenge in India as elitist tendencies continue to refuse to accept the perilous effects of colonized minds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a unique way of delivering messages in a subtle way. Since last March, when the celebrations marking the completion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence began, everyone realized that this great celebration is called Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and not a jubilee of India. independence of India. The term jubilee simply cannot describe the great spirit of celebration that accompanies Mahotsav! Without a doubt, what we are celebrating is not just a mega-fest or a gala event! It is, if one has to describe it in English, essentially a great celebration of our conquest of freedom. And quite rightly, the government has used the Hindi name everywhere, regardless of the self-imposed compulsion to find an English version of the same, every time and every time. After all, language is the vehicle of culture.

Moreover, many times attempts to translate names into English fail to capture the true essence. After all, Elephant God Festival can never be acceptable as a translation of Ganesh Chaturthi. Likewise, the names of festivals like Pongal and Onam or Bihu cannot be translated. In a way, using the term Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav frees our minds from the habit of starting our thinking with How will the Sahib think of everything ?. This whole approach is close to the thought of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, among others as well. Lohia had also advocated greater use of Indian languages ​​for the development of Bhashas as the language of governance.

While the importance of the English language in the contemporary world certainly cannot be questioned, the moot point here is that we don’t need to be suspicious of our roots, our origins, and our core identity. Fortunately, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 rightly speaks of a rooting and pride in India and its rich, diverse, ancient and modern culture and traditions. In a sense, this welcome approach is also very daring because in India, being rooted in Indian soil was rarely seen as politically correct. Thanks to Macaulay, the education of several generations in India took place in an atmosphere where one made believe that one obtains a bounty when one is associated with all that is foreign.

Revolutionary freedom fighters like Damodar Hari Chapekar, who assassinated Walter Charles Rand, then a public servant in Pune, observed in his autobiography that English education in fact vitiated our minds, instead of opening doors to education. new and modern. Not without reason, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar not only advocated but also worked for an indigenous education system. Sadly, the fundamentals of education in India have continued to remain under the dark shadow of Lord Macaulay for all these years and NEP-2020 is the first comprehensive and meaningful attempt to emerge from this grim influence. While one should avoid drawing conclusions on the basis of sweeping generalizations, it is a fact that the legacy of educational content from the colonial era almost continued for several decades, even after independence. As a result, as a society, even 75 years after independence, we encounter mindsets plagued by self-doubt, inferiority complex, and worse yet, self-flagellation.

The latest example of this autoflagellation is the inexplicable criticism of the request by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to recommend airline operators in India as well as airports to play music. Indian. The criticism revolves around two points: first, such demand can discourage free market forces; second, how to decide what is Indian! These two arguments are empty because a request is only a request and there is nothing mandatory about it. It is certainly not rocket science to know what Indian music is. From Sufi music from Jammu and Kashmir to Jyoti Sangeet of Assam and from classical Hindustani to Karnataka Sangeet or from folk music to film music, it’s all Indian. Essentially, the demand is for playing music of any genre with flavor of Indian culture. Identifying this music is far from complicated. And yet, the elitists have chosen to criticize this proposal, thanks to the perverse state of mind which considers the apology of Indianization as retrograde.

It is the same state of mind which finds it useless to protest against a diktat of an upscale club or a five-star hotel where Indian dress is sometimes proclaimed unwelcome. Again, like-minded people like to ridicule anything associated with protecting cows or using cow urine and dung, disregarding scientific research on these topics. Again, this is the same mindset that governs the thinking of those who refuse to accept that the names of cities like Bombay and Calcutta are a thing of the past and the correct names are Mumbai and Kolkata.

It should be understood that music, language, literature and even culinary traditions are always an inseparable part of the cultural identity and ethics of any society or nation. While no one denies that we too are part of what they now call Global Village, and Indian culture also views the world as one family, the journey towards this realization always unfolds gradually. Furthermore, we must not forget that a broader identity in this context, global, cannot emerge to the detriment of national or regional identity. As small identities always contribute to the largest, denying their importance is an invitation to social and cultural ill health.

Sadly, even after 75 years of independence, the decolonization agenda remains a huge challenge as elitist tendencies continue to refuse to accept the perilous effects of colonized minds. This added to the seriousness of the challenge. Colonialism is dangerous and elitism is far from the ideals of an egalitarian society with a democratic and inclusive spirit. And when these two join hands, they produce a socially and culturally harmful cocktail of colonialist elitism, something the British left behind and is even now considered by some to be an elixir. The sooner you get rid of this state of mind, the better.

The writer is an MP from Rajya Sabha who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education. The opinions expressed are personal.

