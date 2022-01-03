Jokowi Confirms Mining Companies Must Complete Coal DMO





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that mining companies should prioritize the supply of coal for domestic use. In his official statement, President Jokowi called on the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), the Ministry of BUMN and PT PLN (Persero) to find the best solution for the national interest. He said the main priority for domestic resources is to meet national needs, both for PLN and for industry. “There is already a DMO mechanism [domestic market obligation] which forces mining companies to meet the production needs of PLN. It’s absolute. Don’t let him be raped for any reason, ”he said via Setpres’ Youtube channel Monday (3/1/2022) night. In addition, the president also threatened that commercial actors in coal mines would be punished if they violated this provision. In fact, Jokowi said business licenses could be revoked if they still violate the provisions of the DMO. In addition, Jokowi requires private companies, state-owned enterprises and their subsidiaries engaged in mining, plantations, and natural resource processing to first meet national needs before exporting. This is stated in article 33, paragraph 3, of the 1945 Constitution. The article states that the land, water and natural resources contained therein are controlled by the state and are used as much as possible for the prosperity of the people. Previously, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources had banned the export of mining companies from January 1 to 31, 2022. This policy was in line with the declining supply of coal to power plants. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said that at least 20 steam power plants (PLTU), both owned by PLN and independent electricity producer (IPP) experienced a coal supply deficit. This has the potential to disrupt the reliability of electricity for over 10 million PLN customers. In its statement, PLN said this policy can ensure reliable electricity for the community. The company will also maximize this opportunity to supply coal to the plant until it reaches a stock of 20 days of operation. The policy has also sparked backlash from mining companies. The Indonesian Coal Mining Association (APBI) said the settlement was rushed. The association asked the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources to revoke the regulation. More recently, APBI Executive Director Hendra Sinadia reported that there was starting to be a silver lining regarding the coal supply to the power plant. He clarified that this condition allows exports to resume their course. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20220103/44/1484948/jokowi-tegaskan-perusahaan-tambang-wajib-penuhi-dmo-batu-bara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos