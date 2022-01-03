Government measures to stop exports have paid off: Jokowi





Therefore, we continue to stop (the exports of) bauxite, copper, tin and others Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) pointed out that the government’s efforts to stop exports of mining raw materials have had a positive impact on the trade balance while saying that the policy will continue to be implemented. “Our courageous move to stop the export of nickel-based raw materials is bearing fruit. Therefore, we continue to stop (the export of) bauxite, copper, tin and others, ”Jokowi said when the Indonesia Stock Exchange opened 2022 on Monday. Jokowi noted that Indonesia has recorded a trade surplus for 19 consecutive months. Referring to data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), Indonesia’s trade balance from January to November 2021 had recorded a surplus of US $ 34 billion or for 19 consecutive months since May 2020. The value of Indonesian exports also increased by 49.7% (year-on-year) in November 2021, and imports, including auxiliary materials, increased by 52.6%. “One of the reasons our exports are increasing is that we have stopped exporting raw materials for our coal ore, nickel. What I see is one to two billion US dollars at the end of the year. Yesterday it hit 21 billion, or 20.8 billion US dollars, “Jokowi noted. The president stressed that the industrial endorsement could help increase Indonesian exports. At the same time, the competitiveness of the Indonesian economy had also increased. “If we look at our competitiveness ranking, we have also increased by three places. During a very difficult position in 2021, we were able to climb all three of these ranks, and we should be grateful, ”Jokowi added. Previously, the government had imposed a ban on nickel exports since January 1, 2020, as stated in Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Regulation No. 11 of 2019 on the Second Amendment to Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources 2019. Mineral resources number 25 of 2018 regarding mineral and mineral resources. Coal mining concessions. A processed nickel ore called ferronickel could have an added value 14 times that of raw materials and could be up to 19 times more if made into stainless steel. The government plans to continue implementing the policy of stopping the export of mining raw materials for bauxite in 2022, followed by copper and other materials. Related News: Coal Export Ban to Ensure Reliable Electricity Supply: PLN

