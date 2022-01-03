When Nancy Pelosi prays for Donald Trump Mainline Media News





Today, at the end of Mass in St. Margaret’s Parish in Narberth, I wrote down some names in the intention book.

This very special blank book is filled with prayerful demands and intercessory hopes for many, many in all walks of life.

For Roman Catholics, this practice, and proof of sacred faith, brings the comfort, hope and optimism we all need in our daily lives.

Not so long ago, Nancy Pelosi said in interviews and public comments as Speaker of the House that he prayed for then-President Donald Trump.

As a Democrat for 50 years, I would expect Ms Pelosi to be the best accomplishment of what it means to be an elected Democrat public servant in a very important position of authority and influence.

So I do not minimize his expression of prayer. One of the dynamics of prayer is that when someone prays for another it is eternal, endless and always deep.

This observation is useful because it is very likely that Mrs. Pelosi prayed for many others during this American challenge.

Its navigation of progressive far-left pressure in the House of Representatives is commendable and maintains morality, politeness, and stability in the daily debate and policy-making that drive our democracy. I aim.

It is highly likely that President Donald Trump was aware of the prayers made on his behalf by the Speaker of the House. People usually follow up on prayer promises by putting the name of the person in their ward book of intent.

The power of prayer is exactly that powerful. Imagine the goodness and charity that follows prayer.

Americans have endless opportunities to pray for others, family, friends, co-workers, leaders, and even our enemies.

In addition to the parish church, an example of an occasion to pray for goodness and protection on the main line is the chapel and the intention book in the Camilla de l’Immaculata room near Fraser.

Camilla Hall is the home and care center for the monastery of the sisters, the Immaculate Conception of Mary. All who serve there, religious and medical personnel, strive to serve our sisters with respect, dignity and compassion, imitating Jesus, the healer of God.

Founded in 1845 by a courageous pioneer who had full confidence in the providence of God, the IHM Congregation is still today with the people of God, whose sisters strive to transmit the message of the gospel of Jesus Christ, the Saviour. It is a sign of hope.

In fact, this chapel and this book of intentions are an important aspect of the visit to Camilla Hall, which is also the retirement home for the Immaculate Conception Sisters of the Community of Mary.

Over the years, I have taken my children, and now my grandchildren, to pray for those who are sick, worried, or in difficulty, and to write their names in an intention book. paddy field.

Recently, one of my grandson’s teachers passed away suddenly. My grandson nodded sadly and cried when I offered to write his name in the “Intention Book” (the prayer book we call).

You don’t need to practice Catholicism to experience the power of prayer at Camilla Hall. For over 20 years, I have listed the myriad of names of people who seem to need prayer.

Recently, more and more families are making a difference in memorable deaths and prayers, especially due to COVID.

In June 2021, my beloved aunt Sister Joseph Marion and IHM Nee Mary Gallagher fell very ill at the age of 94 after retiring from health care at Camilla Hall for almost 15 years.

As a close relative of her name, I have been welcomed at any time during the last weeks of Sister’s life on Earth.

These visits brought many precious moments filled with sending prayer cards to various people close to the sister for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, or illnesses.

Sister’s life was devoted to prayer for all she met or knew, and for those who would never meet except through the loving power of prayer. It became very obvious to me.

This is how I think of his prayers expressed in public and private for Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump.

The cynic might think Ms Pelosi was sarcastic or sarcastic and had no real intention of praying for advice for our 45th president.

As a practicing Roman Catholic, Ms. Pelosi is well aware that lazy prayer is a form of blasphemy. His real intention was to recognize Trump in his personal prayer power.

Today after Mass I’m Vivian Infante, Yeadon Family, O’Neill with a second COVID, Brian and Cristina, Jan and Glen, Sules and Malvern’s Browns, and Becca and Frank.

There were also two other names that came to mind at Teresa Shrine in Avila, Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump. May they be blessed forever in all their efforts, especially now and here.

Mary Brown is Assistant Professor of Latin at St. Joseph University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennsylvanianewstoday.com/when-nancy-pelosi-prays-for-donald-trump-mainline-media-news/297637/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos