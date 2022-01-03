British pm: health services under pressure, but no new measures

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday warned that the country’s healthcare system would remain under strain for weeks amid the current surge in coronavirus infections, but suggested there would be no tightening measures soon to slow the spread.

The highly transmissible variant of omicron skyrocketed Britain’s daily new cases over Christmas and New Years, with 137,583 infections and 73 deaths reported for England and Wales on Sunday alone , with figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland to be announced after the bank holiday weekend.

“I think we have to recognize that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable over the next two weeks, and possibly more,” Johnson said during a visit to a vaccination center in Aylesbury . , 85 kilometers (53 miles) northwest of London.

Johnson was speaking after The Sunday Times reported that a group of hospitals in eastern Lincolnshire had declared a “critical incident” due to an “extreme and unprecedented” staff shortage.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents health trusts that run hospitals across the country, told the BBC: ‘We are seeing an increase in staff absences, and this is adding to very significant pressure wider. “

And Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation which represents 1.5 million health workers, said much of the health services are in “a state of crisis” which is exacerbated by a high demand for services. and staff absences.

“Some hospitals are making urgent appeals to exhausted staff to forgo days off and time off in order to allow them to maintain basic services. Many other hospitals have to ban visitors to try to reduce the spread of the infection, ”he said.

Johnson’s government removed nearly all coronavirus restrictions in July, but reversed course last month and triggered its ‘Plan B’ for England – ordering face coverings to be worn in indoor public places, demanding proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and asking people to work from home if they can.

Johnson on Monday urged people to obey those rules and get their booster shots as the government seeks to fill staff shortages.

“So do everything I said make sure you follow a plan B, get boosted but also help the NHS with their staffing needs, and we are looking at what we can do to move people. in these areas which are particularly affected ”, he declared.

But Johnson appeared to rule out any tightening of measures in the coming days.

“I think the way forward for the country as a whole is to continue on the path we are on. We will keep everything under control, ”he said.

“The mix of things we’re doing right now is, I think, the right one. “

Earlier, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC that data from London, which has seen rising infection rates in recent weeks, appeared to show a “plateau” in rates, but he added, “We see leaks in the over 50s in terms of infections, and it’s usually the over 50s who end up with severe infection and hospitalization.

