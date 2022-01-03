Rally in Pakistan: first national security policy approved by Cabinet





NEW DELHI: Pakistan rolls out first national security policy, Minister says 5th wave of Covid is already starting, and more news from neighboring country in our weekly Pakistan summary: Pakistan rolls out first national security policy Le Prime Minister Imran Khans’ office has approved a security plan described by the government as Pakistan’s first National Security Policy (NSP) aimed at guiding the country’s economic, foreign and defense policies. The five-year policy document covering 2022-2026 has not yet been released. It would cover both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including the economy, food, water, military security, terrorism, population growth, and relations with the outside world, especially the great powers. . Read full articlePakistan buys 25 Chinese fighter jets to counter India’s Rafale Pakistan has acquired a full squadron of 25 Chinese multi-role J-10C fighter jets in response to the purchase of Rafale aircraft by the India, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday. Pakistan had a fleet of US-made F-16s, which is considered a good fit for the Rafale, but was looking for a new all-weather all-weather jet to bolster its defense after India bought some Rafale jets to France. Read full article Fifth wave of Covid-19 begins: Federal Minister Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar warned that there was clear evidence that the fifth wave of Covid-19 had started in the country. He urged the public to wear masks and adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). Genome sequencing has shown an increasing proportion of the Omicron variant of coronavirus cases in the country in general and in Karachi in particular, the minister said. Wife of Supreme Court Judge Alleges Harassment of Trespassers Sarina Isa, wife of Supreme Court Judge Qazi Faez Isa, alleged that four men entered her home in Karachi without permission to “violate my privacy and my dignity and harass and intimidate me ”. Ms Isa, in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Sindh Defense and Interior Ministries and Sindh Interior Ministry, said the men told her they belonged to to “military intelligence” and to the “intelligence service”. ISI chief orders government not to disclose his images to media Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum, newly appointed chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has called on Pakistani authorities not to release his images or video footage to the media, according to a news article. Anjum was appointed ISI director general last month after a long standoff between Pakistani civilian and military leaders. No photos of Anjum have been available to media since his appointment, according to the report. Read the full article1 dead, 18 injured in Karachi New Years celebration shootingsEighteen people injured and one killed by stray bullets in aerial gunfire incidents across Karachi on Friday New Years Eve. A boy 11-year-old died of his injuries while being treated in hospital. Police have asked people to share videos of people shooting in the air on New Year’s Eve, and those responsible would be charged with attempted murder and other offenses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/pakistan-round-up-first-national-security-policy-approved-by-cabinet/articleshow/88651443.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

