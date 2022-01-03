Turkiye hits record exports in 2021





Turkiye’s president announced a record exports of $ 225.4 billion for 2021, with the country’s annual inflation rate reaching 36.08 percent. The biggest increase was seen in exports to the United States, President Erdogan said, adding that exports to the EU rose 33% to $ 93.1 billion. (AA)

Turkiye’s exports hit a record high of $ 225.4 billion in 2021, growing 32.9% year-on-year. “Turkey’s foreign trade gap in 2021 narrowed 7.8% from the previous year to $ 45.9 billion,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday at a press conference in Istanbul. The coverage ratio of exports to imports climbed 5.8 points to 83.1% during the same period, the president said. The biggest increase was seen in exports to the United States, he said, adding that exports to the EU rose 33% to $ 93.1 billion. Turkiye has revised its export target for 2022 to $ 250 billion, Erdogan also said. “The economic data of the last two years clearly proves the success of Turkiye,” he said. READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkiye thwarted speculative games on the economy Industrial production at a record level Citing data from the World Trade Organization, Erdogan said the volume of global merchandise trade contracted by 5.3% in 2020. “While all of this was going on around the world, Turkiye was one of the two countries that ended the year 2020 growing,” he said. Turkiye’s industrial production index hit an all-time high of 143.6 with an 8.5% annual increase in October, Erdogan said. “The capacity utilization rate of the manufacturing industry, on the other hand, exceeded the pre-pandemic level and reached 78.7% in December,” Erdogan said. Annual inflation Turkiye recorded a 36.08% annual increase in consumer prices in 2021, the highest in 19 years, the country’s statistical authority said. In November, consumer prices posted an annual increase of 21.31%, according to TurkStat. On a monthly basis, inflation rose 13.58% in December, up 3.51% from November’s figure. A group of 21 economists predicted a 30.05% average annual increase in consumer prices in December 2021, a survey by Anadolu news agency found last week. Economists had forecast monthly inflation for December to average 8.54 percent, the survey found. READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkiye’s new economic policy will change the financial landscape Source: AA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/turkey/erdogan-turkiye-hits-record-exports-in-2021-53257 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos