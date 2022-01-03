Narendra Modi’s government is not anti-Christian, says Union Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and BJP leader V. Muraleedharan





Muraleedharan points out that Narendra Modi’s invitation to Pope Francis to visit India was part of the central government’s commitment to the Church



Amid reports of a sour relationship between the Catholic Church and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following recent attacks on members of the Christian community in Karnataka, the Minister of State for External Affairs of Karnataka Union and BJP leader V. Muraleedharan said on Monday the Narendra Modi government was not anti-Christian. Speaking at a ceremony on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the death of Saint Chavara Kuriakose Elias in Mannanam on Monday, Mr. Muraleedharan stressed that the invitation addressed by Mr. Modi to Pope Francis to visit India made part of the central government’s commitment to the Church. Likewise, the Union government has postponed the release of the final notification of the K. Kasturirangan report due to concerns expressed by Church leaders. It is so unfortunate that attempts are being made to portray the Modi government as anti-Christian by citing some isolated incidents and exaggerating fake news, he noted. Regarding the Missionaries of Charity, the Union minister said that a clarification from the agency that his bank account was not frozen by the central government but by the agency itself was never taken seriously. There are attempts to even exaggerate local issues and hold Narendra Modi responsible for everything, he added. On this occasion, the Minister announced that the Ministry of Culture under the Union government had already started work to raise the St. Chavara Kuriakos Elias pilgrimage center in Mannanam in Kottayam to the status of nationally recognized cultural center. . Based on a request from the Church leadership, the Union Minister of Culture was briefed on the matter, he said. Mr. Muraleedharan then held a meeting with Catholicos of the East and Metropolitan of Malankara Mar Thoma Mathews III, head of the Syrian Orthodox Church of Malankara, at the Syrian Orthodox Mar Kuriakose Dayara, in Pampady.

