



The herd of Asian elephants that returned to suitable habitat amid a human escort after more than 110 days of wandering the southwest from China Yunnan Province in much of 2021 was just one example of from China ecological protection efforts. “The story of the journey north and the return of a group of elephants in Yunnan Province at the South West China shows the striking results of our efforts to protect wild animals. China will continue to advance ecological progress, remain committed to the implementation of the new development philosophy emphasizing innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all, and build a beautiful ChinaXi said during a video link keynote address at the leaders’ summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity. (COP15) held in Kunming, Yunnan Province, on 12 October 2021. At the summit, Xi called for joint efforts to build a lifelong community on Earth and a clean and beautiful world for all. During his inspection tours through China in 2021, Xi gave instructions for guiding greener economic and social development of the world’s second-largest economy. In his efforts to tackle climate change, one of mankind’s common challenges, Xi made a solemn pledge to China aims to achieve peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. In 2021, Xi assessed the country’s energy industry and developed its prescriptions during his visits to a chemical company in the northwestern city of Yulin. Shaanxi Province and a drilling rig in the Shengli Oil Field in Dongying Town, east Shandong Province. At the annual central economic labor conference in december 2021Xi called for resolute progress in work on carbon neutrality, which he said is a natural requirement for high-quality development. from China the forest cover rate reached over 23 percent in 2021, and energy consumption per unit of GDP declined 2.3 percent year-on-year in the first nine months.

