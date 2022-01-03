Jokowi threatens to revoke commercial licenses of charcoal producers not meeting DMO





JAKARTA – The supply of coal to critical power plants is also the concern of No.1 in Indonesia. After the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) decreed an export ban for national coal mining companies until January 31, 2022, it is now President Joko Widodo’s turn to intervene directly to order coal producers to obey the rules that have been set. . President Joko Widodo stressed that mining companies must respect the mechanism of the percentage of coal sales for national needs (domestic market obligation / DMO). There is already a DMO mechanism that obliges mining companies to meet the needs of PLN generators. This should absolutely not be violated for any reason, President Jokowi said in a virtual press conference from Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday (3/1). Jokowi even dared to threaten to revoke the business licenses of mining players if they broke the rules or violated the coal DMO mechanism. He also ordered the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Public Enterprises and PLN to find the best solution to the problem of coal supply so that the same problem does not happen again. The priority is to meet the national needs of PLN and national industries, the president said. The government has repeatedly reminded charcoal contractors to continue to honor their commitment to supply coal to PLN. However, the monthly realization of the coal supply of PLN is lower than the mandatory percentage of sales of coal for domestic needs (DMO), so that it accumulates and at the end of the year the power plants of PLN are experiencing a coal supply deficit. The Department of Energy and Mineral Resources previously temporarily banned coal exports for the period January 1-31, 2022 to ensure the availability of new coal supplies for national power plants. The Director General of Minerals and Coal at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ridwan Djamaluddin, said that if the national coal supply stagnated, it would impact more than 10 million PLN customers, at a time the general public and industry. If the export ban is not enforced, it could cause blackouts of 20 coal-fired power stations with a capacity of 10,850 megawatts. “This has the potential to disrupt the stability of the national economy. When the coal supply to the power plant is assured, it will return to normal and can be exported. We will assess after January 5, 2022,” Ridwan said. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dunia-energi.com/jokowi-ancam-cabut-izin-usaha-produsen-batu-bara-tidak-penuhi-dmo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos