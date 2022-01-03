Karnataka Women Viral Video Shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi Should Be Worried

Many will have seen this video from a village in Karnataka where a few courageous women ask vigilantes to break into their simple house to get rid of. The vigilantes “accused” the women of singing Christmas carols. I refrain from giving the video link here as I do not wish to provoke a new attack on vulnerable women who first committed the crime of singing songs they love inside their house and then had the temerity to ask aggressive intruders to leave.

This image from Karnataka summed up the situation even better than the video from Haridwar where individuals dressed in saffron called for the killing of Muslims. The first picture showed, in a frightening way, that action follows incitement. It has also shown, in an inspiring way, that the Indian woman is a fighter.

It is likely that in 2022 and beyond, “coercion against choice” will remain the problem for India. As we try to determine who will win, we must, among other things, ask ourselves whether Prime Minister Modi is seen as a friend or an enemy by people like those who have gathered in Haridwar to call for a bloodbath. . It is very difficult, if not impossible, to find out. For his part, Mr. Modi did not say a word to condemn Haridwar’s appeal. It should be noted, however, that in the Haridwar harangues there was not a single word of praise for the Prime Minister.

A “dharam sansad” or “parliament of religions” in Haridwar last month sparked outrage after some Hindu religious leaders urged people to take up arms against Muslims and called for genocide.

My own intuition, and it is simply that, is that despite the Prime Minister’s shocking refusal to say a word denouncing the threatening remarks made in Haridwar, this ultra-radical fringe sees him as an enemy if not a traitor. If there is any logic to intuition, it is in consciousness that each of the coercive movements in history has known ruthless enmities. This was the case during the Cultural Revolution in China, in Cambodia, in the Shining Path movement in Peru, in the violent campaigns mounted on behalf of the Tamils ​​of Sri Lanka, in the campaigns carried out under the banner of Islamic or Arab nationalism, and in many campaigns elsewhere.

There is no reason why this law of hatred should not work just because it is Hindus who are invited to hate and Muslims who are the targets of hatred. If there is any truth in my intuition and in what I have called the law of hate, then our Prime Minister has reason to be concerned.

Recent attacks on churches in different parts of the country prove that it is impossible to limit hate to one channel. Mr. Modi visited Pope Francis in Rome; the BJP has tried for years to win the voices of Christians in Kerala, Goa and the North East; Hindu nationalists have sometimes argued for a Hindu-Christian front against Islam. But in practice, it has proven impossible to generate hostility towards Muslim names, prayers and places of worship without letting this hostility spread to Christian songs and churches as well.

Prime Minister Modi met Pope Francis during a two-day visit to Rome for the G20 summit in October.

The words I am about to quote, made by Tejaswi Surya, a BJP MP from Karnataka, were “withdrawn” two days after being made, but are worth considering. On December 26, Surya said that “Muslims or Christians who have undergone religious conversion should be brought back into the fold of Hinduism.” He added that all mutts and temples should have “annual goals” for completing these religious conversions. “There are people,” he said, “who belonged to Hinduism but who have converted to Islam or to Christianity. back in the fold. “

The swift and “unconditional” withdrawal of these remarks led some to conclude that peremptory instructions had been sent to the 31-year-old MP. We are entitled to infer that Mr. Modi supported such an instruction if he did not initiate it, and to suspect a link between the instruction and Haridwar’s appeal, which preceded Mr. Surya’s remarks. . The most important lesson is that hate is hard to contain or confine.

Mr. Modi may want the world to think that in the India he rules people are free under our Constitution to believe in any religion they choose, and that the government will protect everyone. But the world examines the evidence and draws its own conclusions. Part of the evidence is Mr Modi’s concern to remind India’s Hindu majority during an election season (meaning all the time) that Aurangzeb the Muslim was an intolerant ruler 350 years ago.

Two other points may be worth considering. Not only during the incitement in Haridwar, but during many Hindu nationalist events, speakers emphasized the supposed threat posed by the number of Muslims in India. Targeted by vigilantes, deprived of their means of subsistence, pushed into ghettos, chased by the police, their names erased from maps and stations, and attached to the lowest rungs of the economic ladder, Indian Muslims are believed to be the biggest threat to India. security, a threat against which all Hindus must unite.

90 or 100 years ago, when Hitler and his Nazis asserted that the Jews were a threat to Germany, did not a huge majority come under such pressure to see themselves as a besieged minority. When future historians write about majority victimization, India will be the number one example.

The second point is that next to India’s reputation, the reputation of something intimately related to it, namely Hinduism, is also at stake. Think for a second how this Haridwar platform , daring to call itself a religious chamber, introduced Hinduism. Did its speakers come up with a philosophical idea? An ethical or moral principle? A bridge to the rest of humanity?

If it was Hinduism, if it was India … The sentence is difficult to finish. Fortunately, India and Hinduism are much larger and better represented by the millions of silent people who only speak occasionally. By people, for example, like the women of this village in Karnataka.

(Rajmohan Gandhi currently teaches at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV assumes no responsibility in this regard.