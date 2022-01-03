Boris Johnson provides update on Covid restrictions

Plan B restrictions are expected to remain in place when they are reviewed this week, as Boris Johnson says the pandemic is not over.

The Prime Minister told broadcasters today that the country should “continue on the path we are on”.

Speaking on a visit to a vaccination center at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Buckinghamshire, he said: “We will keep everything under control. The mix of things being done right now is, I think, the right one. “

Speculation about the Prime Minister’s next steps to stop the spread of the new Omicron variant has been widespread, with many believing that tighter restrictions should be put in place.

England was the only British country not to impose restrictions before New Years Eve, with celebrations being allowed under Plan B measures.

Instead, the prime minister said the country should continue with Plan B restrictions for now.

Mr Johnson said: ‘So number one, keep up with plan B, make sure people take it seriously, do what we can to stop the spread, use plan B measures, work from home if you can, wear a mask in public transport, take a test before going out to meet people you don’t normally meet, think about Plan B requirements, but also get the boost. “

However, he added that the battle against Omicron is far from over.

The PM said: I would say to anyone watching the pressures on the NHS over the next two weeks, and maybe longer, looking at how many people are going to go to hospital, it will be madness absolute to say this thing is over now except the screaming.

We have to be careful. We have to stick to plan B. We have to be boosted.

He added: I appreciate the pressures our hospitals are under, I think it is essential that we make sure we help them by trying to contain the pandemic in the way I have defined.

So do everything I said, make sure we’re following a Plan B, getting beefed up, but also helping the NHS with their staffing needs, and looking at what we can do to move the people around. people in particularly affected areas.

Keep in mind that no matter how incredibly transmissible Omicron is, and there’s no doubt that it really spreads really, really quickly, it’s different from previous variants.

And it seems pretty conclusively less serious than Delta or Alpha, and it puts fewer people in intensive care, and unfortunately the people who go into intensive care are the ones who don’t get boosted, so get boosted.









Plan B was first announced in mid-December with a review slated for after the New Year.

But critics fear they will become the new normal, including many Tory MPs.

Edward Argar, Minister of Health at the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC), said new restrictions must be “the absolute last resort”.

“I don’t see anything at the moment in the data that I have in front of me, in the immediate situation, which suggests the need for further restrictions. But this data is changing day by day,” he said.





Meanwhile, many sectors and utilities are facing increasing pressure amid the Omicron wave, with local businesses struggling with staff shortages due to illness and isolation.

Local health officials also said it was the “most difficult time they have ever seen” and daily cases are skyrocketing and hospitalizations are on the rise.