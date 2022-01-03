Defending Imran Khan brand is easy, PM tells PTI leaders





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday drew a comparison between himself and the former leaders, telling his party leaders and spokespersons that it should not be difficult for them to defend him and the government’s policy against the elders. “corrupt” leaders.

“On the one hand you have internationally renowned thieves and on the other Imran Khan, who defends which is not difficult at all,” the prime minister told the party leadership, referring to the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-President Asif Ali Zardari.

“Your brand is Imran Khan, who is neither corrupt nor thief,” said a participant in a meeting of party leaders and spokespersons held at the prime minister’s office in Islamabad, quoting Prime Minister Imran.

Referring to Ron Suskind’s book (The Way of the World, 2008) and BBC documentaries highlighting the corruption of former leaders, party leaders revealed that Prime Minister Imran said the allegations did not had never been contradicted, but that opposition leaders continued to defend “thieves, thieves and corrupt leaders”.

“Do not let the opposition dominate in any way … show them the mirror,” Prime Minister Imran said, quoted by a party leader, adding: “Your leader is not like their leaders.”

Read also: Taxing time: Focus on the finance bill

Among other things, Prime Minister Imran ordered party members to strongly counter opposition rhetoric against the Supplementary Finance Bill – a mini budget of Rs 375 billion – which was recently presented to the Assembly. national. Of the total, Prime Minister Imran said, taxes amounting to only Rs 2 billion were disproportionately presented.

During the meeting, Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin made a presentation on the finance bill, economic indicators and inflation, claiming that agriculture, information technology and exports are at most high and inflation is expected to come down within a month or two.

Participants did not ask by how much inflation would be reduced over the next few months, a party leader said when asked for a number. He said, however, that he would certainly start to fall from next month, adding that the Prime Minister had told attendees to let it be known that inflation would start to fall from next month.

Senator Faisal Javed, in an interview with The Express Tribune, said the prime minister was pleased with the finance minister’s presentation and asked party leaders to highlight the party’s performance in the previous year.

The senator said the prime minister asked party leaders to highlight the government’s success in remittances, exports and the benefits farmers achieved last year, adding that the government’s performance in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic and vaccination should also be highlighted.

In addition, Javed said, the premier asked members to highlight the government’s achievements on the issue of climate change and on providing health cards.

“We have so much to show in terms of increased remittances, exports, benefits that farmers have had,” Javed said quoting the prime minister. “Tell people about the government’s globally recognized performance on the issue of Covid-19 and climate change,” the Prime Minister added.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed that the documented economy is the necessity of the moment and in the national interest. The meeting called to discuss the overall economic and political situation brought together around fifty members of the ruling party.

