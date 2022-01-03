Congress steps up pressure on Modi over comments from Satya Pal Maliks





Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Maliks, claiming Mr. Modi was arrogant about farm laws and the deaths of farmers during protests against the farm law, Congress said Monday that Prime Minister Minister should apologize to the farmers and immediately form the committee to legally guarantee the minimum support price (MSP). During a press conference, the party’s chief spokesman and general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the governors reported that the conversation with Mr. Modi revealed the anti-farmer and callous face of the prime minister, the BJP and of the Modi government. If Governor Satya Pal Malik is lying, please remove Governor Malik today and register an FIR against him. And if he is not lying, then Prime Minister Modi must come forward, [Home Minister] Amit Shahji must introduce himself and apologize to Indian farmers and farm workers. Otherwise, they will never forgive you, Mr Surjewala said. He demanded Narendra Modi’s government announce compensation for the next of kin of the 700 dead farmers and government employment, withdraw every criminal case registered in states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and form the committee to decide of the mandatory MSP architecture. Within 24 hours. You can no longer be silent Mr. Prime Minister. You can’t stay mom anymore. Otherwise, it would be proven that your government only works for a handful of crony capitalists and that it is arrogant, insensitive and intemperate towards the demands of hardworking farmers and farm workers. Surjewala also questioned the government about reports that Chinese troops displayed their flag in the Galwan Valley on the first day of the New Year. Mr. Premier, the whole country and the world want to know how the Chinese raised their flag in the Galwan Valley and wrote in Chinese that they will not return an inch of land. How dare China hoist the Chinese flag over the Galwan Valley, where only the tricolor can be hoisted, proudly displayed. He said: It is the imperative duty of our government and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to ensure that the Chinese transgression in Indian territories is decisively defeated.

