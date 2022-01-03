President Jokowi: vaccination against Covid-19 reaches 281 million doses





SINARJATENG.COM President Joko Widodo said the vaccination against Covid-19 in Indonesia had exceeded the target of 280 million doses, reaching 281,299,690 doses. “Our target by the end of the year (2021) is 280 million. On this day we should also be grateful, I am already worried that our target of 280 million doses of vaccine can be injected into the the whole community, can we achieve that or not? 281,299,690 doses, ”President Joko Widodo said on Monday in the Indonesian Stock Exchange building in Jakarta. President Jokowi made the statement during his remarks at the inauguration of the market opening of the Indonesian Stock Exchange 2022 (IDX) which was also attended by a number of ministers from Advanced Indonesia. Also read: Hurry for check recipients on Cekbansos.kemensos.go.id to find out about PKH social assistance for January 2022, here’s how! These included the Coordinating Minister of the Economy Airlangga Hartarto, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, the Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, the Chairman of the Financial Services Authority Wimboh Santoso, the Governor of the Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo and other relevant officials. “Please note that the 280 million doses that are injected are not easy things either. Injecting 280 million times in a year is not easy because of our geography which means that you have to be vaccinated by boat, motorbike, riding. the mountain is not something so easy. ” , said President Jokowi. According to data held by President Jokowi, childhood immunization has also reached 3.8 million doses. Also read: Free Fire Redeem Code (FF) January 3, 2022: Get Pumpkin Warrior (Bas) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate As of January 2, 2022, the first immunization dose for children has reached 79.6 percent and the second dose is 54 percent.

