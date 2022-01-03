CM Jagan Reddy meets Prime Minister Modi and discusses Andhra Pradesh issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday and discussed several key issues related to the state. During the interaction, he asked the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,657 crore at the 2017-18 price level, which includes a drinking water component of Rs 4,000 crore, and also to release pending payments of Rs 2,100 crore already committed by the state government for the Polavaram project.

The chief minister said the total revenue deficit for the 2014-15 fiscal year was Rs 22,948.76 crore and the amount paid to the state was only Rs 4,117.89 crore and requested that the remaining part of Rs 18,830.87 crore be released at the earliest, to support the state during this hour of need.

The Chief Minister said that several Rs 6,284 crore are due by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) from the Telangana State distribution utilities and that Telangana DISCOM has recognized the amount as payable but not has not yet made the actual payment.

He called on the Prime Minister to order the authorities concerned to pay these contributions as soon as possible so that the state’s electricity sector is financially strengthened and the state’s debts to electricity suppliers can also. be acquitted.

The chief minister said there was insufficient coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security (NFSA) law and a large number of needy and deserving people were discovered and called on the prime minister to order the responsible officials to review and correct state data. He also called for an overview to be taken on poverty levels in the state, for wider coverage of the population of Andhra Pradesh under the TPDS to be ensured and for the anomaly to be ensured. corrected.

The chief minister said the NBC (net borrowing limit) for the 2021-22 fiscal year was initially set at Rs 42,472 crore in accordance with FRBM standards set by the central government and made applicable to each state. The Expenditure Department of the Indian Government’s Ministry of Finance subsequently informed that an amount of Rs 17,923.24 crore had to be adjusted from the CNB set for that year due to the state’s over-indebtedness over the years. previous years of previous government in the state.

The Chief Minister stressed that the overdraft was only a loan and not a grant and that the loan is also repaid without any defaults. He asked the Prime Minister to restore the states’ NBC to its original level of Rs 42,472 crore.

The Chief Minister urged Prime Minister Modi to renew the approvals of site permits for Bhogapuram International Airport. Regarding the establishment of an integrated steel plant in YSR Kadapa district, he said, MECON, an Indian government company, has not yet completed its report on the feasibility of the integrated steel plant and has urged the prime minister to order relevant officials to speed it up.

He said the state government incorporated YSR Steel Corporation Ltd to establish the steel plant in YSR Kadapa district. To secure iron ore for the proposed steel plant, requests were made to the Ministry of Mines to reserve iron ore areas for an Andhra Pradesh government company, AP Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. framework.

However, the Ministry of Mines, the government suggested the route of auctions to secure the supply of minerals. The auction route would minimize the possibility of availability of low-cost minerals, threatening the feasibility of the project, he said and urged the prime minister to order the Ministry of Mines to reserve mineral areas as this is to be expected. of vital importance for the future of the project.

Later, Jagan Reddy met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed issues related to the state.

