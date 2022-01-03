Industrialization and exports are the key to economic growth: Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that industrialization and exports are essential for the recovery of the economy and that the PTI government is taking steps to expand industrialization and boost exports.

The Prime Minister expressed these views at the launching ceremony of the Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum. The forum aims to promote communication and improve the exchange of information by opening new avenues of cooperation between companies from the two countries.

The forum was formed with the collaboration of the Board of Investment Pakistan and all Chinese companies in Pakistan.

According to the details, the forum consists of 18 Chinese and 19 Pakistani enterprises and its objective is to promote sustainable investment, export industry and modern technology development in Pakistan.

The prime minister said small countries are doing much better than Pakistan in terms of exports.

“It’s very painful for us. How can a country progress when it was not in exports?

He went on to say that a country cannot progress until it sells its products to the world, also noting that the products must be more than agricultural in nature.

“Countries are not making progress by selling only vegetables,” he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that he often receives comments from foreign investors about the cumbersome process of materializing investments in Pakistan.

“It takes a long time between an agreement and its implementation here, and time is money for investors. He will turn away if no action is taken for his facilitation.

He informed that the government is now focusing on industrialization and increasing its exports.

Prime Minister Imran noted that planning is underway with the Board of Investment to resolve the issue.

The prime minister then praised China’s urban planning, saying Pakistan must learn urban planning from China to tackle disparities in resource management resulting from rapid population growth.

“Our cities are expanding so quickly, which will eventually lead to a food crisis and a gradual decrease in green space. China has moved to vertical development and kept its land for food development, ”he said.

The prime minister further revealed that he was due to visit China next week, adding “however, the plan is tentative at the moment due to the Covid-19 situation”.

The Prime Minister concluded by saying that the trip, if it happens, will also focus on town planning.

