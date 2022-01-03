New York Attorney General Tish James has subpoenaed Don Jr., Ivanka





New York AG Tish James has subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. James’s office is conducting a broad civilian investigation into the Trump Organization’s trade relations. The AG is investigating whether the company has fraudulently appraised its properties for tax and loan purposes. Loading Something is loading.

New York Attorney General Tish James has subpoenaed the eldest children of former President Donald Trump in an ongoing civil fraud investigation, according to a new court file.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were subpoenaed on December 1, The New York Times reported, citing someone with knowledge of the case. Eric Trump was interviewed at the end of 2020.

The court record referring to the subpoenas said they were served “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization.” He went on to say that a “dispute arose” between the attorney general’s office and the Trump family over subpoenas.

A person familiar with the investigation previously told the Washington Post that James was investigating whether widespread fraud “entered the Trump organization,” and the Times reported last month that James wanted Trump to sit for a deposition on the 7th. January.

James’ investigation is separate from an ongoing criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, with which the Attorney General’s office is collaborating.

Most of the charges arising from the DA’s investigation have so far focused on tax schemes. But in recent months, the civil investigation and the criminal investigation have determined whether Trump Organization officials have artificially inflated or deflated property values ​​for loan and tax purposes, respectively.

Prosecutors in the DA’s office issued new subpoenas in November for files on Trump Organization properties, including golf clubs, offices and hotels.

The Post reported that, among other things, prosecutors were scrutinizing a Trump-owned apartment building at 40 Wall Street in Manhattan. Property records reviewed by The Post showed the Trump Organization told lenders in 2012 that the building was worth $ 527 million, but months later tax authorities said it was only worth $ 16.7 million. of dollars.

Tax experts have previously said the gap could indicate a ploy to pay lower property taxes.

Last month, Trump filed a lawsuit accusing James of trying to “harass” him with investigations. James’ office is “guided solely by political animosity and the desire to harass, intimidate and retaliate against a private citizen whom she considers to be a political opponent,” the lawsuit said.

The attorney general’s office issued a subsequent statement dismissing the prosecution as “an attempted collateral attack on this investigation.”

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization can dictate whether and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue without being discouraged because no one is above the law, not even someone who is ‘call Trump,’ the statement read. noted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/ny-attorney-general-tish-james-subpoenaed-don-jr-ivanka-nyt-2022-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos