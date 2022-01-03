Global challenges in 2022





The year 2022 promises to be exceptional in international relations. Here are 12 issues to watch out for. 1. The Beijing Olympics and propaganda Will the Winter Games be postponed due to the pandemic? The population has nothing to say in this choice (unlike the Tokyo Games). Chinese propaganda around the Games promises to be spectacular. Will it help China or harm it? 2. Xi Jinping’s consolidation in power

AFP Photo Xi Jinping, Chinese number 1 Will Xi Jinping remain in power? Will he just have to lead from behind the scenes? No one seems in the race to succeed him. But a surprise remains possible. 3. The French elections What place will the identity right manage to conquer? This line is divided, which increases the chances of Emmanuel Macron. If Macron were elected, his new presidency could be very different from the first, given his experience. 4. Tawan The brutal manner in which Pkin intervened in Hong Kong and, above all, the weak response from the democracies do not bode well for Tawan. 5. Brazil and the elections

AFP Photo Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil Polls predict Jair Bolsonaro will lose the 2022 election to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. However, Bolsonaro, who is politically close to Donald Trump, could attempt a coup. Fortunately, his chances seem slim. 6. The midterm elections in the United States

AFP Photo Joe Biden, US President Republicans are expected to win a majority in both chambers. It is likely that the leading Republicans will attempt to oust Biden, if only to establish a false equivalence between him and Donald Trump. 7. COVID-19 How will the Omicron variant wave end? Are we doomed to suffer more waves of COVID? If so, with what effects on the economy? How far is it still possible to increase debt? 8. Iran and the atomic bomb There are only a few weeks left to salvage a deal with Iran. But even if an agreement were found, would it suit the Israeli government? It is permissible to doubt. 9. Lebanon Lebanon continues to collapse. Its rulers, divided, often incompetent and corrupt, are incapable of solving the country’s problems. Anger is brewing, especially against Hezbollah. 10. The environment The heating of the plant continues. Therefore, natural disasters are expected to increase in number and intensity. 11. Sub-Saharan Africa and the jihadists Despite military victories, the French-led coalition in sub-Saharan Africa is losing ground in the hearts of the people. It is easy for jihadists, especially thanks to social networks and religious proximity, to manipulate uneducated populations. Islamism continues to spread. 12. Ukraine and Russia

AFP Photo Vladimir Putin, Russian President In theory, no one was interested in ending a war between Ukraine and Russia. But Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of the weakness of the United States to consolidate his influence on Russia’s European borders, which is worrying.





