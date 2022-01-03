PM Modi keeps his promise and meets athletes from UP Meerut

During her official interaction with Indian athletes linked to the Tokyo Olympics last July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised walker Priyanka Goswami to meet her at her home in Meerut when she asked for more athletic facilities. the low.

Goswami, who finished 17th at the Tokyo Games, was surprised to meet the Prime Minister on Sunday in Meerut where he laid the foundation stone for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University which will be Uttar Pradesh’s first sports university.

Yes, the prime minister kept his promise to me before the Tokyo Olympics, said Goswami who comes from a humble background. Her father works as a bus driver. Even PM Sir reminded me of his promise over breakfast with all the Indian Olympians in New Delhi in August. It was like a dream come true when I met him with my parents. Prime Minister Sir asked me about my future sporting plans, Goswami said.

She also praised the laying of the foundation stone for a sports university in Meerut. It will be a big positive step for the sports and sportsmen of the state. The university will help stop the migration of UP athletes to other states, she said. Goswami was not alone as it was also a big surprise for young hockey player Shardanand Tiwari when he found Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of him in Meerut, asking him questions about his journey in the game of hockey. How do you manage your day, your game, your diet and other things etc.

All of this could only be made possible after winning the National Junior title after a 30-year gap and it was a great honor for all of us, said Tiwari. Tiwari, who scored a game-winning goal against Belgium in the Junior Men’s World Cup quarter-final in Bhubaneswar last month, said he had never imagined meeting the prime minister in his life. He said a historic national championship victory in Kovalpatti in Tamil Nadu last month made that possible.

Tiwari, who previously won a silver medal at the Sultan Johar Cup in Malaysia, won a gold medal at Khelo India and a silver medal at the National Junior Championship. The son of a home guard in the state capital, Tiwari said he could play hockey and be successful in his life thanks to the full support of the Uttar Pradesh Sports Authority.

Whatever I am today is because of hockey and I’m proud to have played a big part in the UP’s victory at the Junior Nationals after 30 years because I was told that UP could never become champion at the national championships after 1990, he said, adding, the PM spent almost 20 minutes with the athletes today (Sunday).

Other members of the hockey team who were introduced to the Prime Minister included Prateek Nigam, Vikas Gaur, Haaris, Manish Sahani, Amit Kumar Yadav, Aditya Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Aamir Ali, Ankit Singh, Rajan Gupta, Sujeet Kumar, Uttam Singh, Samarth Prajapati, Zaid Khan, Saurabh Anand, Arun Sahani, coach Vikash Pal and manager Rajesh Kumar Sonkar.

Besides them, Tokyo Olympians and Paralympians like Lalit Upadhyay, Shivapal Singh, Priyanka Goswami, Anu Rani, Satish Kumar, Suhas LY, Praveen Kumar, Jyoti, Vivek Chikara, Ajeet Singh, Deependra Singh and Akash also met the Prime Minister in Meerut.

It was a great moment for all the top athletes, including the state’s Olympians and Paralympians, to meet Premier Modi Ji. Everyone is in awe of the way the Prime Minister has discussed his sports culture and the history of the state, Uttar Pradesh Sports Director RP Singh said.

While talking about the University of Sports, Singh said that this is going to be a milestone in the history of UP sports, as now the youth of the state may seek a different way of life in sports. Certainly, the UP sports standard will reach new heights in the future, he said. We learn that the Yogi government recently honored all Olympians and Paralympians who won medals at the Tokyo Games with cash prizes.