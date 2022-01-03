Covid-19: Boris Johnson says UK hospitals face “considerable pressure”





Boris Johnson has said the UK healthcare system will face pressure in the coming weeks due to the rise in Covid-19 infections.

It comes as the UK continues to experience spikes in daily infections.

Britain has nearly 149,000 dead. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that public hospitals across the UK would face “considerable pressure” in the coming weeks due to the surge in viral infections. Speaking on a visit to a vaccination center, Johnson said “the pressure on our NHS hospitals is going to be considerable over the next two weeks and possibly more” as “Omicron continues to surge through the country”. The UK has seen a record number of cases in the last days of 2021, although it has not released figures for the whole country this year. The country is one of the most affected in Europe with nearly 149,000 deaths. The Prime Minister said he was aware of the high levels of hospital staff absences due to Covid, adding: “We are looking at what we can do to move people to particularly affected areas”. About 50,000 NHS staff were absent from work on Friday because they were sick or self-isolating from Covid-19, The Sunday Times reported. READ | Goodbye, curfew! New SA foreclosure rules unveiled Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospitals in England, told Sky News that “the pressure on hospitals outside London is now increasing” after the capital suffered the biggest of the virus cases over early. Johnson urged the public to get the booster shot, saying there were places available for two million people this week. So far, nearly 34 million people have received the booster vaccine. The Prime Minister has defended his decision not to increase virus restrictions during the holiday season in England, unlike other parts of the UK where nightclubs have closed and there are limits to social gatherings. “Of course we are keeping all the measures under review, but the mix of things we are doing right now is, I think, the right one,” the prime minister said. The Omicron variant “appears to be quite conclusively less severe than either Delta or Alpha,” Johnson said. “It puts fewer people in intensive care (intensive care units). “ The number of people hospitalized with Covid in England was reported on Sunday as the highest since February at more than 13,000, including 769 on ventilators. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said on Saturday evening that the government would recommend that high school students wear face covers in classrooms and teaching spaces when they return next week as a measure. ” temporary”. Johnson reiterated that “we will not keep them (masks) any longer than necessary”.

