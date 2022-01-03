PM Modi will inaugurate CIIT Manipur on January 4





Summary Tata Technologies Ltd (TTL) collaborated with the government of Manipur to transform technical training CIIT will improve the availability of advanced skills required throughout the manufacturing value chain in Manipur The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) to be built in the state on January 4, 2022. The project is worth around Rs 200 crore and will yield a boost to the information technology (IT) sector, in addition to creating employment opportunities in the state. Tata Technologies Ltd (TTL) has worked with the government of Manipur to transform technical training and encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in the state. The two parties have entered into a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoA) for this purpose. The CIIT should make qualitative improvements in the field of engineering training and meet industry demands for the provision of ready-to-use engineers. This project will improve the availability of advanced skills required throughout the manufacturing value chain in Manipur, thereby incentivizing companies to invest in Manipur and create jobs. N Biren Singh, CM, Manipur, speaking about the collaboration with TTL, said: We want Manipur to be at the forefront of the ongoing technological revolution. Through our collaboration with Tata Technologies, we aim to create the best ICIIT of its kind that will empower the youth of Manipur and create better employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for them ”. The center would be spread over approximately 20,000 square feet and present the latest infrastructure, tools and technology. The digital transformation of manufacturing and production, besides other related sectors and value creation processes, robotics, 3D printing and electric vehicle design will be carried out here. In a bid to strengthen Covid-related infrastructure in the state, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 200-bed Covid hospital in Kiyamgei, which was set up at a cost of around Rs 37 crore in collaboration with DRDO. Last updated 03 Jan 2022

