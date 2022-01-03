2022 will be a big year for Xi Jinping, but he must correct China’s economic slide

When showing China’s economic achievements and using them to denigrate democracy, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has often asserted that democracy cannot be eaten. Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently described the Chinese political system under his rule as a the whole process of peoples’ democracy more democratic, the CCP claimed, than any other democracy in the world. But many in China, perhaps including Xi himself, have realized that the whole process of Xi’s peoples’ democracy cannot be eaten either.

It is true that China competes with the United States for the world’s largest economy, even overtake the United States in terms of gross domestic product adjusted for purchasing power. But China’s escalating issues in the CCP threaten to unbalance the country’s economy and this could affect Xis’ goal of indefinite reign as he is about to enter his third. mandate.

This month, the policy formulation of keeping economic development as a central task, which had all but disappeared from Chinese policies in recent years, suddenly resurfaced at its Central Economic Work Conference. This formulation had permeated Chinese policies for nearly three decades after the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989 and held a dominant position until China entered the Xi Jinping New era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Tiananmen broke the ideology of the CCP, and it almost lost its legitimacy in power. Rapid economic development had become one of the two saving factors. The other is nationalism, but its importance is much less than the first, especially at the beginning.

the Central Economic Work Conference, organized at the end of each year, summarizes the economic situation of the year and sets the tone and the tasks of deployment of the economic policy for the coming year. It is an important event for Chinese observers. Keeping economic development as a central task was re-established as the party’s baseline at this year’s meeting. Plus, his ad mentions the word stable dozens of times. The meeting called for economic work in 2022 to be stable and seek progress while maintaining stability. All regions and departments should take responsibility for stabilizing the macroeconomy, and governments at all levels should actively introduce policies conducive to economic stability. There are up to 20 areas where stability is sought.

The Central Economic Work Conference thus revealed at least three things. First, Xis’ policies have not focused on economic development in recent years; second, China’s economic situation is serious; third, Xi Jinping strives to ensure economic stability and prosperity next year.

About 10 years ago, China’s economic growth rate started to decline. After 30 years of rapid development, a slowdown is normal, but the overlap with the governance of Xis may indicate that the decline in economic growth is related to the policies of Xis. Especially in recent years, whether it is the fight against corruption, the construction of a cult of personality, the strengthening of control of ideology and speech, the strengthening of party control over the economy and society or the elimination of capital, all of this could have been done to the detriment of economic growth. The recent Central Economic Labor Conference recognized that the Chinese economy faces three pressures: shrinking demand, shocking supply and weakening expectations.

The emphasis on the Chinese economy has been an unwritten rule since Deng Xiaoping initiated the reforms. However, in recent years, government officials have placed less emphasis on economic development, and economic performance has not been a criterion for promotion. Xis anti-corruption campaign and the political evaluation of officials freaked out some officials. As a result, they devote time and energy to political studies, political struggles, managing tasks from above, and protecting against rivals. In such an atmosphere, many do not want to work. This inevitably resulted in a loosening of the bureaucratic system, which had a negative impact on the economy. It has become evident that people cannot eat the whole process of Xi’s People’s Democracy.

Of course, the Chinese economy is going through difficult times. However, 2022 could be a special year for Xi. He may enter his third term and strive to remain in power, following the 20th National Party Congress, which should be held in October. In light of Xis’ current control over the CCP and the Chinese military, no one may be able to stop him from remaining as the leader of the party, unless something unusual and unexpected happens in the year to come. Xi probably knows that although no one in the CCP makes noise, many privately wonder why he wants to change the decades-old system of orderly succession of top leaders.

Considering the harsh external environment and the difficulties and challenges facing the Chinese economy, Xi Jinping must do everything in his power to stabilize the Chinese economy, and quickly.

Jianli Yang is founder and chairman of Citizen power initiatives for China and the author of For us, the living: a journey to shed light on the truth.