Turquies Erdogan announces he will visit Saudi Arabia in February | Politics News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will visit Saudi Arabia next month, the first visit by Turkish leaders since the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. The stormy relationship between Turkey and Saudi Arabia deteriorated significantly after the brutal murder of Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. They are expecting me in February. They made a promise and I will be visiting Saudi Arabia in February, Erdogan said in a video posted to social media on Monday. The comment came in response to a question about Turkish exporters’ issues with Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of a trade event in Istanbul. There was no immediate confirmation of Riyadh’s planned visit. Khashoggi, 59, was a reporter who wrote a column for the Washington Post and went to the consulate to obtain documents for his marriage to Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz. He was killed and dismembered at the consulate in a case that tarnished the reputation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman despite his strenuous denial of any involvement. Khashoggis’ remains were never found and Erdogan at the time blamed senior Saudi officials despite never naming Crown Prince Mohamed. The murder has made headlines around the world and a trial of several Saudi defendants is currently underway in Turkey. In the years that followed, Saudi Arabia sought to informally put pressure on the Turkish economy, which had already suffered a currency crisis in 2018. There have been calls for the Saudis to avoid visiting Turkey and buying property there as Turkish exporters complained about delays at Saudi customs in 2020. Relations between the two countries have also been strained by other conflicts in the region, including the wars in Syria and Libya. In addition, Riyadh, along with several other states in the region, has repeatedly accused Turkey of supporting terrorist groups. But Turkey has sought to reestablish ties with regional rivals, notably Egypt and Saudi Arabia over the past two years. Last May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was in Saudi Arabia for the first time since the murder of Khashoggis, marking the end of the long diplomatic winter between the two countries, with both sides announcing at the time that ‘they hoped to reestablish their relationship. The planned visit to Saudi Arabia comes at a critical time for Turkey, the victim of yet another currency crisis caused by Erdogan’s unconventional economic policies. Relations between Ankara and the United Arab Emirates are also showing signs of rapprochement. During the first high-level visit to Turkey since 2012 last November, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, was in Ankara during which the United Arab Emirates announced billions of dollars in investments in Turkey.

