Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed in Letitia James’ investigation in New York





New York state’s long-standing investigation into former President Trump’s business practices targets Trump’s children, a court document filed on Monday revealed.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have both been subpoenaed by Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating whether the Trump Organization has illegally manipulated the value of some of its properties in order to evade taxes. The New York Times reported that the subpoenas were served on December 1, the same day Trump received one for the same investigation. James’ intention to impeach the former president was reported last month, but his willingness to question his children was not made public until Monday.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have long been an integral part of the operations of the Trump Organization. The first, along with his brother Eric, took control of the company in 2017 after Trump became president. Eric was questioned in connection with James’ investigation in October 2020.

James’ investigation into the Trump Organization’s real estate practices is civil, not criminal, although his office is participating in a criminal investigation launched by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which is investigating whether the company has fraudulently distributed fringe benefits to certain executives.

Don Jr. and Ivanka refused to comply with their subpoenas, Monday’s filing revealed, which is not surprising given that Trump sued James last month in an attempt to quash the investigation. Eric delayed his testimony for months before finally sitting down with the attorney general’s office ahead of the 2020 election.

James was not intimidated by Trump’s trial last month. “The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its trade relationship and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a complaint as an attempted collateral attack on this investigation,” she wrote in response. “To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization can dictate whether and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue without being discouraged because no one is above the law, not even someone called Trump. “

