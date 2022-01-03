How much taxes did Prime Minister Imran Khan pay parliamentarians in 2019?





ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) released a Tax Yearbook of Parliamentarians (PTD) to provide tax details for legislators in the provincial assemblies, the National Assembly (AN) and the Senate in 2019, ARY News reported on Monday .

80 out of 100 senators filed their tax returns on a voluntary basis in the 2019 tax year, while 312 out of 342 lawmakers in the National Assembly filed their income tax.

Senator Shaukat Tarin paid income tax worth Rs 26,627,737 in 2019, Faisal Vawda Rs 1,162,429, Farogh Naseem Rs 4,285,201, Azam Nazeer Tarar Rs 2,540,126, Senator Ahmed Khan 2 368,362 Rs, Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani 1,399,327 Rs, Talha Mahmood Rs 32,280,549, Shibli Faraz Rs 885,451, while former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani did not file his tax return.

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Rs 9,854,959 in income tax in 2019, while his 2018 tax return was Rs 282,000. The prime minister’s current income is Rs44,500,000.

According to the details, the taxable income of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif is Rs35,000,000. Shahbaz Sharif paid Rs 7,105,000 in 2019 and Rs 9,730,000 in 2018.

Asif Ali Zardari paid Rs 2,218,229 in income tax and Rs 2,891,455 in 2018. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s total income is Rs 38,000,000 and he paid Rs 535,245 in income tax , according to the details of the RBF.

NA President Asad Qaiser paid Rs 555,794 in 2019 and his Association of Persons (AOP) paid tax share was Rs 1,434,380. Asad Umar paid income tax worth 4,272,426 Rs. While Fawad filed an income tax of Rs 136,808.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar only paid Rs 2,000 in income tax in 2019, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah Rs 1,921,914, KP CM Mahmood Khan Rs 66,258, Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Rs 11,750,799, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid Rs851,955 worth of income tax.

102 lawmakers from the National Assembly (NA) did not file the tax return with the tax administration, including some prominent names including Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib, Shafqat Mahmood, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khurram Dastgir, Fehmida Mirza, Qasim Suri, Akhtar Mengal, Hina Rabbani Khar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Shahzain Bugti.

It should be noted here that the Federal Revenue Council (FBR) has published tax directories of parliamentarians over the last six tax years.

