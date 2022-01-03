President Joko Widodo, JCI opens in positive zone in early 2022





The achievements of IDX during trading activities in 2021 are also worthy of appreciation. JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially opened trading on the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) in 2022. At the first session of this year, the Composite Stock Price Index (JCI) opened in the positive zone strengthening by 0.07% to 6,586.26 and continuing to pass the 6600 level.

Along with the JCI rate hike in the first transaction this year, Jokowi said IDX’s achievements throughout its trading activities in 2021 should also be appreciated. In terms of performance, JCI has managed to grow 10.08% year-to-date (YTD) and led the rise in stock indices in the ASEAN region.

“Compared to the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore, we are ahead. Singapore grew 9.8 percent, Malaysia minus 3.7 percent and the Philippines minus 0.2 percent. We should be grateful for that, “Jokowi said on Monday (3/1).

On the other hand, the number of retail investors in the capital market continues to show a positive growth trend, increasing from 1.1 million investors in 2017 to 7.4 million investors. Jokowi hopes that number will continue to grow and can boost Indonesia’s economic growth.

The most liquid group of stocks, the LQ45 index, rose significantly today by 0.67%. Meanwhile, net purchases by foreign investors reached 132.26 billion rupees, with the most sought-after stocks being TLKM, ARTO, MDKA BBRI and UNVR.

Analysts predict that JCI will tend to strengthen throughout today’s trading. The director of the Pilarmas Investindo Sekuritas Research and Investment Association, Maximilianus Nico Demus, said this year’s JCI will be influenced by positive inner sentiment.

According to Nico, the economic recovery throughout 2021 was the main catalyst for strengthening where GDP growth was kept in a positive trend and was followed by a trade surplus which was also able to maintain the stability of the rupee. This trend is expected to continue in 2022. Source: Republic

