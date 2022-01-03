Meghalaya governor Satyapal Malik calls Prime Minister Modi “arrogant”, saying he has fought with him over farmers’ problems

Meghalaya governor Satyapal Malik said Prime Minister Modi behaved “arrogantly” with him and refused to discuss the farmers’ issue. He said his talks turned into arguments within 5 minutes.

The governor of Meghalaya was seen make complaints at an event in Dadri, Haryana. Malik claimed that during a meeting with the prime minister he raised the issue of the farmers’ deaths and that the prime minister responded “arrogantly”. Malik claimed that his discussion turned into an argument in 5 minutes and when he said that over 500 farmers died (in the protests), the prime minister got angry and asked “Are they dead because of this? of me ? “

Malik further claimed that he responded to the Prime Minister by saying: “Yes, they died because of you, you were made king because of their votes. You send condolences even when a dog dies, but you have been silent on this matter. He added that the prime minister asked him to meet Interior Minister Amit Shah. He furthermore added that Amit Shah told him that he (the Prime Minister) had “lost” him. The governor of Meghalaya did not specify when exactly this particular meeting took place.

Throughout the video, the governor saw rude words towards the prime minister.

Satyapal Malik has been making dishonest statements regarding the farmers’ protests for months. He reiterated the opposition’s position. In a previous video he was seen giving threats to Prime Minister Modi, saying that he will suffer the fate of Indira Gandhi (assassination by Khalistani terrorists) if he does not accept the demands of the farmers.