Dallas conservative and MAGA loyalist Katrina Pierson splits from Trump in race for Texas governor





WASHINGTON Since her eventful role as the face of Donald Trumps’ 2016 presidential campaign, Texas Tea Party provocateur Katrina Pierson has maintained her fierce loyalty to Trump and made it a key part of her political image at both in the Lone Star State and in Washington.

But as the gubernatorial race intensifies in Texas, Pierson breaks with the former president and uses his experience as a national campaign spokesperson and senior campaign advisor to back neglected candidate Don Huffines in his bid. to replace Governor Greg Abbott. Trump endorsed Abbott in June.

I am proud to support my former state senator in his bid for governor of Texas. Texas should never be in the shadow of Florida or any other state when our fundamental freedoms and livelihoods are at risk, Pierson said in an email Dec. 14. Don Huffines will put the Texans first, and that was long overdue.

Pierson threw his political stamp behind Huffines, the former Dallas state senator and staunch Conservative, when she backed him in August. The Huffines campaign has also contracted its advisory services.

He was a big supporter of President Trump and did more than most Texans to fight for his re-election. And I know that because I was there on the front lines with him, she said in a statement earlier this year.

In Washington, Piersons’ ties to Trump have come under the microscope.

The special House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed Pierson, a native of Forney, Texas, over any role she played in organizing rallies on Jan. 5 and 6 and to obtain any communication she had with the former president regarding the gatherings.

According to documents provided to the select committee, news articles and statements from Women for America First (WFAF), you helped WFAF organize the Ellipse rally in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, in support of the then president. Trump and his allegations of voter fraud, wrote the chairman of the committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., In the letter to Pierson advising him of the subpoena.

The House panel, which said it was seeking testimony and records from individuals related to the events and rallies leading up to the January 6 uprising, sent Pierson the summons to appear in September .

She had to deliver specified documents by October 13 and appear for a deposition or oral testimony on November 3.

I look forward to the committee’s report as well as the exoneration of thousands of Americans, including several Texans, who participated in a legitimate and constitutionally protected rally that had nothing to do with the events that unfolded. at the United States Capitol, Pierson said.

Roger Stone, a leading Trump ally and longtime Republican agent, put Piersons’ subpoena back into the limelight at Thanksgiving when he appeared to blame her and not for the first time deny his involvement in the January 6 attack.

Based on what I know, I am perplexed as to why the January 6 committee did not issue a subpoena to Katrina Pierson, in other words to someone deeply involved in the violent and illegal acts of January 6, rather than me, given that I was not there and have no prior knowledge or involvement in the events of the Capitol That day # Jan6Cmte, Stone wrote in a post of the 25 November on Telegram, the instant messaging platform.

Of course, the committee had issued a subpoena to Pierson months before, something Stone seemed not to realize. The House panel subpoenaed Stone on November 22.

I am not concerned with the defamatory claims made by failed attention seekers and an actual convicted felon who desperately seeks relevance, Pierson said, referring to the seven crimes of which Stone was convicted in a federal court in November 2019.

The House committee shows no signs of slowing down as the United States approaches the first anniversary of the attack on Capitol Hill. So far, the House panel has issued over 50 subpoenas and heard from over 275 witnesses.

In October, former Trump White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman said the House panel was on track to investigate Pierson.

Not only was Katrina one of the organizers, but she was behind the money, you know, and every scandal always follows the money, Manigault Newman said on MSNBC, the Washington Examiner reported. And because she was so involved in fundraising and organizing events, I think the committee is right to subpoena her.

Pierson rejected the allegation of Newman, who was a contestant on the Trumps reality show, The Apprentice.

The committee report will clear up any misinformation that continues to be reported about me in the press, Pierson said.

Pierson has roots in the Tea Party movement in Texas and ran to Congress in 2014 against then Republican Representative Pete Sessions, leveraging his ties to Tea Party activists nationally.

She even worked on Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s election campaign in 2012 and got the approval of Cruz’s father Rafael when she ran in 2014. Although Cruz was her favorite candidate, Pierson did made it clear that she had been loyal to Trump all along. she joined her team in 2015.

As she mulled over another Congressional candidacy in February, Pierson largely took the last few months off, outside of her work on the Huffines campaign.

