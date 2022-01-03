Pakistan must learn urban planning from China: PM





Imran said China has the knowledge, expertise, skills and know-how and has long solved the expansion of cities from horizontal expansion to vertical development. Image Credit: REX

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan must learn urban planning from China to address challenges such as unforeseen expansion of cities and disparities in resource management resulting from rapid population growth.

Our cities are developing rapidly and this will ultimately lead to problems such as food security, environmental degradation and a gradual decrease in green spaces, the prime minister said at the launching ceremony of the Pak-China Business Investment Forum. .

The prime minister said that China possesses the knowledge, expertise, skills and know-how and has long solved the expansion of cities by moving from horizontal expansion to vertical development.

Pakistan, he said, was lagging behind in this particular sector and our experts needed to learn that from them (from their Chinese counterparts).

China has moved to vertical development and kept its land for food development, he said.

The prime minister said he was due to visit China next week, adding however that the trip is temporary at the moment and subject to the COVID-19 situation,

The prime minister said the trip, if it happens, will also focus on city planning.

Earlier, the prime minister launched the Pak-China Business Investment Forum, which government officials said aimed to improve information exchange and promote communication between businesses in the two countries, thus opening new ways of cooperation.

The forum consists of 18 Chinese enterprises and 19 Pakistani enterprises and its objective is to promote sustainable investment, export industry and modern technology development in Pakistan.

The forum was formed with the collaboration of the Board of Investment (BoI) Pakistan and all Chinese companies in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister welcomed the initiative and hoped that it would help promote an environment conducive to business and investment.

In order to ensure sustainable development, we must increase exports. How can a country progress when it is not in exports, asked the Prime Minister.

He said that a country cannot progress until it sells goods to the world.

The prime minister said he was often told by foreign investors that Pakistan did not offer them the ease of doing business or investing.

It takes a long time between an agreement and its implementation here while time is money for investors. He will turn away if no action is taken for his facilitation.

The prime minister noted that the Board of Investment (BoI) had been tasked with resolving the issue.

We have taken a number of steps to eliminate this tedious process in Pakistan, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistan-needs-to-learn-urban-planning-from-china-pm-1.84729977 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos